COSCO SHIPPING : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

中遠海運控股股份有限公 司

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1919)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to (i) the notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice") dated 24 August 2019 which sets out the details of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") to be held at Conference Room, 47th Floor, COSCO Tower, 183 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong and Ocean Hall, 5th Floor, Shanghai Ocean Hotel, No. 1171, Dong Da Ming Road, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 10:00 a.m.; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 30 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, the proposed appointment of directors of the Company (the "Appointment Announcement"); and (iii) the clarification announcement of the Company dated 27 August 2019 in relation to the form of proxy despatched together with the Notice (the "Original Proxy Form").

The Company received one ex tempore proposal from China Ocean Shipping Co., Ltd.* (being the controlling shareholder of the Company holding an aggregate of approximately 37.89% of the total share capital of the Company as at the date hereof) for consideration at the EGM.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the EGM will be held as originally scheduled. In addition to the resolution set out in the Notice, the following resolutions will be considered and, if thought fit, approved as ordinary resolutions (with or without modifications):

SUPPLEMENTAL ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

2. To consider and approve the election of the following persons nominated as executive directors of the fifth session of the board of directors of the Company:

Mr. Yang Zhijian ( 楊志堅 ) as an executive director of the Company; and Mr. Feng Boming ( 馮波鳴 ) as an executive director of the Company.

By Order of the Board

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.*

Guo Huawei

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

18 September 2019