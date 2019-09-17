COSCO SHIPPING : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
09/17/2019 | 05:37am EDT
中遠海運控股股份有限公 司
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1919)
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Reference is made to (i) the notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice") dated 24 August 2019 which sets out the details of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") to be held at Conference Room, 47th Floor, COSCO Tower, 183 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong and Ocean Hall, 5th Floor, Shanghai Ocean Hotel, No. 1171, Dong Da Ming Road, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 10:00 a.m.; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 30 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, the proposed appointment of directors of the Company (the "Appointment Announcement"); and (iii) the clarification announcement of the Company dated 27 August 2019 in relation to the form of proxy despatched together with the Notice (the "Original Proxy Form").
The Company received one ex tempore proposal from China Ocean Shipping Co., Ltd.* (being the controlling shareholder of the Company holding an aggregate of approximately 37.89% of the total share capital of the Company as at the date hereof) for consideration at the EGM.
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the EGM will be held as originally scheduled. In addition to the resolution set out in the Notice, the following resolutions will be considered and, if thought fit, approved as ordinary resolutions (with or without modifications):
SUPPLEMENTAL ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
2. To consider and approve the election of the following persons nominated as executive directors of the fifth session of the board of directors of the Company:
Mr. Yang Zhijian (楊志堅) as an executive director of the Company; and
Mr. Feng Boming (馮波鳴) as an executive director of the Company.
By Order of the Board
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.*
Guo Huawei
Company Secretary
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China
18 September 2019
Notes:
For more information relating to the abovementioned additional resolutions (i.e. resolutions no. 2(1) and 2(2)), please refer to the Appointment Announcement.
Since the Original Proxy Form does not contain the additional proposed resolutions as set out in this supplemental notice of EGM, a revised form of proxy (the "Revised Proxy Form") has been prepared and is enclosed herewith. The Revised Proxy Form shall supersede the Original Proxy Form.
Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, votes of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the EGM shall be taken by poll.
Each Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy needs not to be a Shareholder.
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a Shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. If the Shareholder is a corporation, that instrument must be either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorized attorney(s). If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the Shareholder, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign or other authorisation document must be notarized.
In order to be valid, the Revised Proxy Form together with the power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) must be deposited at the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (address: 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong) for holders of H shares of the Company as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the Revised Proxy Form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the EGM if he/she so wishes.
Shareholders who have already lodged the Original Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon should note that the Original Proxy Form shall be invalid for use at the EGM.
Shareholders are requested to lodge the Revised Proxy Form if they wish to appoint proxies to attend the meeting on his or her behalf in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and in the manner set out in note 6 above.
For the purpose of ascertaining the identity of the Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, the H share register of members of the Company has been closed from Monday, 9 September 2019 to Wednesday, 9 October 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of the H shares of the Company will be effected. Shareholders whose names appeared in the H share register of members of the Company on Friday, 6 September 2019 at 4:30 p.m. are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. In order to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by relevant share certificates must have been lodged with the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712 to 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 September 2019.
The reply slip despatched to the Shareholders in respect of the EGM on 24 August 2019 remains to be a valid reply slip for the EGM. Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy should return the reply slip to the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, for holders of H shares not later than 20 days before the date of the EGM, i.e. Thursday, 19 September 2019.
Shareholders or their proxies attending the EGM shall produce their identity documents. If the attending Shareholder is a corporation, its legal representative or person authorized by the board or other decision making authority shall present a copy of the relevant resolutions of the board or other decision making authority in order to attend the EGM.
As at the date hereof, the directors of the Company are Mr. XU Lirong1 (Chairman), Mr. WANG Haimin1 (Vice Chairman), Mr. YANG, Liang Yee Philip2, Mr. WU Dawei2, Mr. ZHOU Zhonghui2 and Mr. TEO Siong Seng2.
