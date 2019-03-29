Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd    601919   CNE100000601

COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD

(601919)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

COSCO Shipping : flags risks from oil price, trade dispute as profit halves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 10:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Cosco Shipping Danube, a container ship of the China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO), sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said trade frictions and high oil prices pose risks for the global shipping industry this year, after confirming on Friday that its net profit for 2018 fell by more than half.

The state-owned company, the world's third largest container shipping line, said net profit attributable to shareholders slid 53.8 percent to 1.2 billion yuan ($178.83 million) last year from 2.7 billion yuan a year earlier.

It had warned profit would slump in January.

Revenue rose 33.6 percent as demand for its container shipping and terminal business remained strong, COSCO said. However, its marine fuel costs rose in tandem with increases in global oil prices over the year, it added.

"Looking ahead to 2019, we are cautiously optimistic on the global economy and shipping situation," the company's chairman Xu Lirong said in the statement.

"Many uncertainties such as trade frictions and high oil prices could negatively affect shipping... at the same time we also see some favourable conditions and positive factors," he said.

These included China's stable economic growth and the government's flagship Belt and Road initiative, he added.

COSCO's outlook for 2019 comes as the global shipping industry slowly recovers from an oversupply of vessels that pushed the sector into a prolonged slump. Some firms merged to survive, while others went out of business.

In Europe, German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd said last month volume growth and a modest recovery in freight rates in the second half of 2018 helped lift operating profit by 32 percent.

However, there have been concerns that ongoing trade frictions between the United States and China could harm the performance of shipping firms.

The world's largest container shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk saw its share price skid more than 10 percent last month after warning that trade headwinds would slow growth this year.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Stocks treated in this article : A.P. Møller - Mærsk, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK 0.14% 8434 Delayed Quote.3.01%
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD 2.13% 5.28 End-of-day quote.27.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO
10:26aCOSCO SHIPPING : flags risks from oil price, trade dispute as profit halves
RE
03/15Italy's drive to join China's Belt and Road hits potholes
RE
02/14COSCO SHIPPING : With eyes on China, EU lawmakers back investment screening
RE
2018COSCO SHIPPING PORTS : Abu Dhabi Terminals and COSCO Increase Cooperation
AQ
2018Launch of Shanghai-London stock link stalled amid doubts on demand
RE
2018EQT, KKR Among Potential Bidders for Long Beach Container Terminal
DJ
2018COSCO SHIPPING PORTS : Inaugurates Abu Dhabi Terminal
AQ
2018EXCLUSIVE : China's COSCO Shipping considers London listing - sources
RE
2018COSCO SHIPPING : Malaysia invites China`s Cosco to set up transshipment hub
AQ
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 112 B
EBIT 2018 2 412 M
Net income 2018 659 M
Debt 2018 75 450 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 75,36
P/E ratio 2019 37,06
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 57 095 M
Chart COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,31  CNY
Spread / Average Target -17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Min Wang General Manager & Executive Director
Xiang Yang Fu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Li Rong Xu Chairman
Yan Meng Member-Supervisory Board
Liang Yi Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD27.97%8 494
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK3.01%25 779
HAPAG-LLOYD AG25.36%5 543
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-5.62%3 947
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD39.64%3 267
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD10.59%2 805
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About