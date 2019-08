By P.R.Venkat

Cosco Shipping Holdings (1919.HK) said one of its unit is forming a consortium to acquire a 40% stake in CCCC Dredging.

The consortium, led by Cosco Shipping Ports, will buy a maximum of 5.5 billion shares of CCCC Dredging for not more than 3.41 billion yuan ($480.6 million), Cosco Shipping Holdings said in a statement late Friday.

