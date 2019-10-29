COSCO SHIPPING Ports : 2019 Third Quarter Corporate Presentation

3Q2019 Results
Strengthening
Global Footprint
29 October 2019
Agenda
1
2
3
4
Financial Highlights
Operational Review
Strategies
Appendix
3Q2019 Financial Highlights - Sound Fundamentals amid External Turbulence
(US$ million, unless stated otherwise)
3Q2019
3Q2018
YoY Change
Revenue
254.7
253.0
+0.7%
Cost of sales
188.1
177.2
+6.1%
Gross profit
66.6
75.8
-12.1%
Share of profits from Joint Ventures & Associates
71.3
69.4
+2.7%
EBITDA
166.0
157.0
+5.8%
Net profit attributable to shareholders
71.8
75.1
-4.4%
Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders (1)
80.9
+7.8%
Adjusted EPS (US cents) (1)
2.57
2.46
+4.5%
Notes:
(1) Excluding loss of HKFRS 16 of US$9.1M
9-month Financial Highlights - Sound Fundamentals amid External Turbulence
9 months
2019
2018
772.6
748.4
+3.2%
552.6
515.2
+7.3%
220.0
233.2
-5.7%
215.9
221.4
-2.5%
504.9
496.8
+1.6%
219.6
244.1
-10.0%
257.3
+5.4%
8.24
7.98
+3.3%
(1) Excluding one-off loss of shares dilution effect from QPI of US$22.6M and loss of HKFRS 16 of US$15.1M
5
