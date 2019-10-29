Log in
COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LIMITED

(1199)
COSCO SHIPPING Ports : 2019 Third Quarter Corporate Presentation

10/29/2019 | 05:47am EDT

3Q2019 Results

Strengthening

Global Footprint

29 October 2019

Agenda

1

2

3

4

Financial Highlights

Operational Review

Strategies

Appendix

3Q2019 Financial Highlights - Sound Fundamentals amid External Turbulence

(US$ million, unless stated otherwise)

3Q2019

3Q2018

YoY Change

Revenue

254.7

253.0

+0.7%

Cost of sales

188.1

177.2

+6.1%

Gross profit

66.6

75.8

-12.1%

Share of profits from Joint Ventures & Associates

71.3

69.4

+2.7%

EBITDA

166.0

157.0

+5.8%

Net profit attributable to shareholders

71.8

75.1

-4.4%

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders (1)

80.9

75.1

+7.8%

Adjusted EPS (US cents) (1)

2.57

2.46

+4.5%

Notes:

(1) Excluding loss of HKFRS 16 of US$9.1M

4

9-month Financial Highlights - Sound Fundamentals amid External Turbulence

(US$ million, unless stated otherwise)

9 months

9 months

YoY Change

2019

2018

Revenue

772.6

748.4

+3.2%

Cost of sales

552.6

515.2

+7.3%

Gross profit

220.0

233.2

-5.7%

Share of profits from Joint Ventures & Associates

215.9

221.4

-2.5%

EBITDA

504.9

496.8

+1.6%

Net profit attributable to shareholders

219.6

244.1

-10.0%

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders (1)

257.3

244.1

+5.4%

Adjusted EPS (US cents) (1)

8.24

7.98

+3.3%

Notes:

(1) Excluding one-off loss of shares dilution effect from QPI of US$22.6M and loss of HKFRS 16 of US$15.1M

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

COSCO Shipping Ports Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:46:07 UTC
