COSCO SHIPPING Ports : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - DISPOSAL OF 33.335% EQUITY INTERESTS IN COSCO SHIPPING PORTS (ABU DHABI) LIMITED

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DISPOSAL OF 33.335% EQUITY INTERESTS IN

COSCO SHIPPING PORTS (ABU DHABI) LIMITED

This announcement is made by COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 26 November 2019 (the "Signing Date"), the Company, COSCO SHIPPING Ports (Abu Dhabi) Limited ("CSP (Abu Dhabi)", a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), and Qingdao Port International Development (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. ("QPI Development") (together the "Contracting Parties") entered into a share purchase agreement pursuant to which the Company has agreed to sell, and QPI Development has agreed to purchase 6,667 shares, representing 33.335% equity interests, in CSP (Abu Dhabi), for a consideration of US$59,276,030 (the "Disposal"). In view of the Disposal, the Contracting Parties also entered into a shareholders' agreement on the Signing Date, which will come into effect on the date of closing.

As at the date of this announcement, CSP (Abu Dhabi), directly and by way of nominee arrangement, holds a total of 90% equity interests in CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal L.L.C. ("Abu Dhabi Terminal"), and the remaining 10% equity interests is held by an independent third party. Upon completion of the Disposal, Abu Dhabi Terminal will be indirectly held as to approximately 60% by the Company and as to approximately 30% by QPI Development respectively through CSP (Abu Dhabi).

Completion of the Disposal is conditional on the fulfillment of certain conditions. The Contracting Parties will use their best endeavours to fulfill the conditions precedent to the completion no later than 4 months from the Signing Date (the "Long Stop Date"). The Long Stop Date can be extended by mutual agreement between the Company and QPI Development in case the conditions precedent have not been fulfilled as at the Long Stop Date.

