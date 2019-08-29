Log in
COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD

(1199)
COSCO SHIPPING Ports : 1st Half Net Profit Dropped 13%

08/29/2019

By Yifan Wang

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd.'s (1199.HK) net profit for the first half of the year dropped 13% due to higher labor costs and a change in accounting standards, it said Thursday.

Net profit for the six months ended June was $147.8 million, compared with $169.0 million over the same period last year, the company said in a stock-exchange filing.

Revenue rose 4.5% from a year earlier to $517.9 million, driven by the better performance of its Piraeus Terminal, the company said.

Total throughput, a key operational metric for port operators, grew 5.4% from a year earlier, the company said.

It declared an interim dividend of 1.900 cents, down from 2.212 cents for the same period last year.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD -0.66% 4.55 End-of-day quote.10.64%
COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD -0.30% 6.55 End-of-day quote.-10.27%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 134 M
EBIT 2019 243 M
Net income 2019 337 M
Debt 2019 2 861 M
Yield 2019 4,94%
P/E ratio 2019 7,67x
P/E ratio 2020 6,93x
EV / Sales2019 4,85x
EV / Sales2020 4,85x
Capitalization 2 640 M
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Zhang Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Xiao Wen Huang Chairman
Tin Yau Wong Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Lai Tai Fan Hsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Min Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD-10.27%2 647
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD11.20%18 994
DP WORLD PLC--.--%11 305
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-5.03%10 777
MISC BHD--.--%7 392
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-15.21%5 201
