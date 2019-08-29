COSCO SHIPPING Ports : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The board of directors (the "Board") of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (the "Company") announces that the register of members of the Company will be closed from 16 September 2019 to 19 September 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. The interim dividend of HK14.8 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be paid on 25 October 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company as at the close of business on 19 September 2019.

In order to qualify for the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019, all completed transfer documents, accompanied by relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong Registrar and Transfer Office, Tricor Secretaries Limited of Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 13 September 2019.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited

HUNG Man, Michelle

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. ZHANG Wei (張為)1 (Chairman & Managing Director), Mr. DENG Huangjun1, Mr. FENG Boming2, Mr. ZHANG Wei (張 煒)2, Mr. CHEN Dong2, Mr. WANG Haimin2, Dr. WONG Tin Yau, Kelvin1, Dr. FAN HSU Lai Tai, Rita3, Mr. Adrian David LI Man Kiu3, Mr. FAN Ergang3, Mr. LAM Yiu Kin3 and Prof. CHAN Ka Lok3.

Executive Director Non-executive Director Independent Non-executive Director

