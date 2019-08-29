Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd    1199   BMG2442N1048

COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD

(1199)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

COSCO SHIPPING Ports : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1199)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The board of directors (the "Board") of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (the "Company") announces that the register of members of the Company will be closed from 16 September 2019 to 19 September 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. The interim dividend of HK14.8 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be paid on 25 October 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company as at the close of business on 19 September 2019.

In order to qualify for the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019, all completed transfer documents, accompanied by relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong Registrar and Transfer Office, Tricor Secretaries Limited of Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 13 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited

HUNG Man, Michelle

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. ZHANG Wei (張為)1 (Chairman & Managing Director), Mr. DENG Huangjun1, Mr. FENG Boming2, Mr. ZHANG Wei (張 煒)2, Mr. CHEN Dong2, Mr. WANG Haimin2, Dr. WONG Tin Yau, Kelvin1, Dr. FAN HSU Lai Tai, Rita3, Mr. Adrian David LI Man Kiu3, Mr. FAN Ergang3, Mr. LAM Yiu Kin3 and Prof. CHAN Ka Lok3.

  1. Executive Director
  2. Non-executiveDirector
  3. Independent Non-executive Director

Please also refer to the published version of this announcement on The Standard.

Disclaimer

COSCO Shipping Ports Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 00:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD
08:11pCOSCO SHIPPING PORTS : Closure of register of members
PU
01:21aCOSCO SHIPPING PORTS : Announces 2019 Interim Results, Steady Revenue Growth Ami..
PU
01:21aCOSCO SHIPPING PORTS : 2019 Interim Results Corporate Presentation
PU
01:01aCOSCO SHIPPING PORTS : 1st Half Net Profit Dropped 13%
DJ
08/25COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS : Unit to Form Consortium to Buy 40% Stake in CCCC Dredg..
DJ
05/28COSCO SHIPPING PORTS : sends giant mega container ships to test out new Port Kha..
AQ
05/27COSCO SHIPPING PORTS : CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal receives two mega-vessels
AQ
05/27COSCO SHIPPING PORTS : Khalifa Port receives world's largest mega-vessels
AQ
05/27COSCO SHIPPING PORTS : Khalifa Port cements its position as a global maritime hu..
AQ
05/27COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 134 M
EBIT 2019 243 M
Net income 2019 337 M
Debt 2019 2 861 M
Yield 2019 4,79%
P/E ratio 2019 7,92x
P/E ratio 2020 7,15x
EV / Sales2019 4,93x
EV / Sales2020 4,92x
Capitalization 2 724 M
Chart COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD
Duration : Period :
COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,29  $
Last Close Price 0,86  $
Spread / Highest target 71,5%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Zhang Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Xiao Wen Huang Chairman
Tin Yau Wong Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Lai Tai Fan Hsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Min Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD-7.26%2 640
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD12.16%18 792
DP WORLD PLC--.--%11 122
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-5.61%10 559
MISC BHD--.--%7 627
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-14.79%5 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group