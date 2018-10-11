Log in
COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd    1199   BMG2442N1048

COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD (1199)
End-of-day quote  - 10/10
8.78 HKD   +5.66%
COSCO SHIPPING : Media Interview and Tour of COSCO-HIT Terminal
PU
COSCO SHIPPING : Held its First Reverse Roadshow
PU
COSCO SHIPPING : Interim Report 2018
PU
COSCO SHIPPING Ports : Media Interview and Tour of COSCO-HIT Terminal

0
10/11/2018 | 02:23pm CEST

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Company Limited ('COSCO SHIPPING Ports' or 'the Company') organized a media interview and tour of COSCO-HIT Terminal on 11 October 2018. 16 journalists joined the media interview and trip to visit COSCO-HIT Terminal. Mr. Zhang Wei, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of COSCO SHIPPING Ports, introduced business operations and growth strategies to the journalists. The trip enabled the journalists have a better understanding of the operations of the terminals, growth strategies and competitive advantages of the Company.

Disclaimer

COSCO Shipping Ports Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 12:22:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 883 M
EBIT 2018 174 M
Net income 2018 288 M
Debt 2018 2 025 M
Yield 2018 3,36%
P/E ratio 2018 11,55
P/E ratio 2019 10,79
EV / Sales 2018 6,15x
EV / Sales 2019 5,93x
Capitalization 3 404 M
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,22 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Zhang Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Xiao Wen Huang Chairman
Tin Yau Wong Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Lai Tai Fan Hsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Min Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD7.20%3 404
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD-21.35%17 488
DP WORLD LTD--.--%15 471
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-18.98%9 106
MISC BHD--.--%6 217
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-32.11%5 956
