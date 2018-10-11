COSCO SHIPPING Ports : Media Interview and Tour of COSCO-HIT Terminal

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Company Limited ('COSCO SHIPPING Ports' or 'the Company') organized a media interview and tour of COSCO-HIT Terminal on 11 October 2018. 16 journalists joined the media interview and trip to visit COSCO-HIT Terminal. Mr. Zhang Wei, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of COSCO SHIPPING Ports, introduced business operations and growth strategies to the journalists. The trip enabled the journalists have a better understanding of the operations of the terminals, growth strategies and competitive advantages of the Company.