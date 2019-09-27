COSCO SHIPPING Ports : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1199)
NOTIFICATION LETTER
30 September 2019
Dear Non-registered Holder(1) ,
COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of Circular in relation to Scrip Dividend Scheme and Election Form ("Current Corporate Communications")
The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company are available on the website of the Company at https://ports.coscoshipping.com under the "Announcements & Circulars" section of the "Investors" section and that of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications through the website of the Company and that of HKEx.
If you wish to receive printed version(s) of Corporate Communications(2) of the Company, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Company c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp needs to be affixed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Branch Share Registrar is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the website of the Company at https://ports.coscoshipping.com or that of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries relating to the above matters, please call the Branch Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited
HUNG Man, Michelle
General Counsel & Company Secretary
Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders of the Company ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.
Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' reports, annual financial statements together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings;
listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited
（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）
（股份代號：1199）
通知信函
各位非登記持有人(1) ：
中遠海運港口有限公司（「本公司」）－關於以股代息計劃的通函及選擇表格（「是次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知
本公司是次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(https://ports.coscoshipping.com)「投資者關係」項下的「公告及 通函」一欄內及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站(www.hkexnews.hk)。 閣下可透過本公司網站及香港交易 所網站瀏覽是次公司通訊文件。
如 閣下欲收取本公司之公司通訊(2) 印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用申請表格底部之郵寄標籤寄回至卓佳秘 書商務有限公司（「股份過戶登記分處」）通知本公司（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票）。股份過戶登記分處地址為香港皇后大 道東183號合和中心54樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站(https://ports.coscoshipping.com)或香港交易所網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內 下載。
倘 閣下對上述事宜有任何疑問，請致電股份過戶登記分處電話熱線(852) 2980 1333查詢，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（公 眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午5時正。
代表
中遠海運港口有限公司 總法律顧問兼公司秘書
洪雯
謹啟
2019年9月30日
附註： (1) 此為致本公司非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指該等持有本公司股份並存放於中央結算及交收系統之人士或公司，透過香港中央 結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，表示欲收取公司通訊）之函件。倘 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本 函件及背頁之申請表格。
公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同獨立核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用） 中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。
COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）
(Stock Code 股份代號: 1199)
REQUEST FORM 申請表格
To: COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (the "Company")
致：
中遠海運港口有限公司（「本公司」或「貴公司」）
(Stock code: 1199)
（股份代號：1199）
c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited
經卓佳秘書商務有限公司
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
香港皇后大道東183號
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
合和中心54樓
You do NOT need to complete and return this form if you have already received the Corporate Communications (including the Current Corporate Communications) in the manner and language you want.
倘 閣下已收到的公司通訊（包括是次公司通訊文件）的收取方式及所採用的語文符合 閣下的意願，則毋須填寫及交回本表格。
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
本人╱吾等希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊*：
(Please mark a (✓) in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)（請僅在其中一個空格內劃上「✓ 」號）
to receive the printed English version of Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。
Name(s) of Non-registered Holder(s)#
|
Signature
非登記持有人姓名#
簽名
（Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫）
Address#
地址#
（Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫）
Contact telephone number
Date
聯絡電話號碼
日期
You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.
假如 閣下從本公司或香港交易及結算所有限公司之網站下載本申請表格，請務必填上有關資料。
Notes 附註：
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
Any form with more than one box marked (✓), with no box marked (✓), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如於本表格在超過一個空格內劃上(✓)、或未有在空格內劃上(✓)、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited to the contrary or unless you have
at any time ceased to have holdings in the Company.
上述指示將適用於發送予 閣下之公司通訊，直至 閣下經卓佳秘書商務有限公司通知本公司另外之安排或任何時候不再持有本公司之股份。
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other special instruction written on this Request Form.
為免存疑，本公司概不接受本申請表格上書寫之任何其他特定指示。
Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) the directors' reports, annual financial statements together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable,
summary financial reports;(b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports;(c) notices of meetings;(d) listing documents;(e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同獨立核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文 件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong "PDPO").
本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
The supply of your Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis and such data will be used for processing your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
閣下是自願向本公司提供 閣下個人資料，該等資料用以處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及╱或要求。
Your Personal Data will not be transferred to any third parties (other than the Branch Share Registrar of the Company) unless it is a requirement to do so by law, for example, in
response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
除非按法例規定，例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求，否則 閣下的個人資料將不會轉交任何第三方（本公司之股份過戶登記分處除外）及將在適當期間保留作核實及 記錄用途。
You have the right to request access to and/or to correct your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request should be in writing addressed to the
Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文要求查閱及╱或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等要求均須以書面方式向卓佳秘書商務有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和 中心54樓）的個人資料私隱主任提出。
(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)
Please cut the mailing label and stick it
on the envelope to return this Request Form to us.
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
Tricor Secretaries Limited
卓佳秘書商務有限公司
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37
Hong Kong 香港