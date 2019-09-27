COSCO SHIPPING Ports : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1199)

NOTIFICATION LETTER

30 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(1) ,

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of Circular in relation to Scrip Dividend Scheme and Election Form ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company are available on the website of the Company at https://ports.coscoshipping.com under the "Announcements & Circulars" section of the "Investors" section and that of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications through the website of the Company and that of HKEx.

If you wish to receive printed version(s) of Corporate Communications(2) of the Company, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Company c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp needs to be affixed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Branch Share Registrar is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the website of the Company at https://ports.coscoshipping.com or that of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to the above matters, please call the Branch Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited

HUNG Man, Michelle

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders of the Company ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' reports, annual financial statements together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

（股份代號：1199）

通知信函

各位非登記持有人(1) ：

中遠海運港口有限公司（「本公司」）－關於以股代息計劃的通函及選擇表格（「是次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本公司是次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(https://ports.coscoshipping.com)「投資者關係」項下的「公告及 通函」一欄內及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站(www.hkexnews.hk)。 閣下可透過本公司網站及香港交易 所網站瀏覽是次公司通訊文件。

如 閣下欲收取本公司之公司通訊(2) 印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用申請表格底部之郵寄標籤寄回至卓佳秘 書商務有限公司（「股份過戶登記分處」）通知本公司（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票）。股份過戶登記分處地址為香港皇后大 道東183號合和中心54樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站(https://ports.coscoshipping.com)或香港交易所網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內 下載。

倘 閣下對上述事宜有任何疑問，請致電股份過戶登記分處電話熱線(852) 2980 1333查詢，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（公 眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午5時正。

代表

中遠海運港口有限公司 總法律顧問兼公司秘書

洪雯

謹啟

2019年9月30日

附註： (1) 此為致本公司非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指該等持有本公司股份並存放於中央結算及交收系統之人士或公司，透過香港中央 結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，表示欲收取公司通訊）之函件。倘 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本 函件及背頁之申請表格。