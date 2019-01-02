Press Release

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Takes 4.34% Stake in Beibu Gulf Port

Participate in Guangxi Ports Integration &

Further Strengthen Cooperation

Hong Kong, 2 January 2019 - COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited ("COSCO SHIPPING Ports" or "CSP", HKEX stock code:1199), a leading ports operator in the world, today announced that it has subscribed for 70,943,455 shares of Beibu Gulf Port Co., Ltd. ("Beibu Gulf Port") for a total consideration of approximately RMB 470 million, through China Shipping Terminal Development Co., Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. The shares accounts for approximately 4.34% of Beibu Gulf Port's total issued shares. By subscribing the shares, COSCO SHIPPING Ports aim to further strengthen the cooperation with Beibu Gulf Port, and lay a foundation for the Company to participate in the integration of Guangxi ports. At present, COSCO SHIPPING Ports teams up with Beibu Gulf Port in operating Qinzhou International Container Terminal Co., Ltd.

Beibu Gulf being the gateway of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor ("ILSTC", formerly known as China-Singapore Southern Transport Corridor), is strategically significance in development. The ILSTC connects the Silk Road Economic Belt in the north, and 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road in the south via Guangxi and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries such as Singapore, it forms a complete route of the Belt and Road Initiative through western China, plays a key role in the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, it not only promotes the development of western China, but also strength-ens the cooperation among China and ASEAN countries. Locates near South China Economic Circle, Southwest China Economic Zone and ASEAN Economic Circle, Beibu Gulf Port is the main gateway port in Southwestern China, and is one of the 20 major coastal hub ports in China. Trade routes of Beibu Gulf Port cover major ports in ASEAN countries, and connect more than 200 ports in over 100 countries and regions.

It has built sea transportation network from inland hinterland to Southeast Asia, Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Mediterranean Sea and etc.

Total throughput of Beibu Gulf Port achieved for the 9 months of 2018 amounted to approximately 13.485 million tons, an increase of 13.68% year-on-year. The container throughput increased significantly by 30.17% year-on-year to approximately 2,186,300 TEUs. The three major port areas of Beibu Gulf Port are stepping up the development of the Rail-sea intermodal transportation to form an important hub for the ILSTC. With the rail-sea routes between western China and Southeast Asia built via Beibu Gulf, the rail-sea routes have been expanded to link inland cities of China; goods can then be transported from western

cities such as Chongqing to Beibu Gulf Port, and from the port to ASEAN countries by container ships, the whole route only takes 7 to 10 days, which substantially reduced the transportation time and costs.

Mr. Zhang Wei, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of COSCO SHIPPING Ports, said: "The subscription of Beibu Gulf Port's shares further deepened the cooperation between COSCO SHIPPING Ports and Beibu Gulf Port, prepared for our participation in the integration of Guangxi Ports; the operation and economies of scale of Beibu Gulf Port should thus be further reinforced. We will continue to seek cooperation oppor-tunities actively to further strengthen our terminal portfolio in Southwest China, and at the same time continue to extend our reach globally to build a global terminal network with controlling stake that offers linkage effects on costs, services and synergies to better serve our clients, enhance our synergies with the parent company and Ocean Alliance to create greater value and maximum returns to our shareholders. "

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (Stock Code: 1199.HK) is a leading ports operator in the world; its terminal portfolio covers the five main port regions in Mainland China, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Mediterranean and the Black Sea. As at 30 September 2018, CSP operated and managed 282 berths at 36 ports worldwide, of which 192 were for containers, with a combined annual handling capacity of 104 million TEU. In terms of its total throughput in 2017, CSP ranked no.1 in the world by Drewry Maritime Research.

