COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(5021)
Cosmo Energy : Notice of Convocation of The 5th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

05/31/2020 | 11:36am EDT

At Cosmo Energy Holdings's General Meeting of Shareholders, we make efforts to ensure that shareholders' voting rights are exercised smoothly.
This is done through the prompt delivery of notices of General Meetings of Shareholders, introduction of voting through the Internet, and other measures.

The 5th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (99K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (146K)
Reference Documents PDF (562M)
Business Report, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Audit Reports PDF (1.69M)

The 4th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (99.1K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (791K)
Reference Documents PDF (1.04M)
Business Report, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Audit Reports PDF (1.34M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 3rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (595K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (592K)
Reference Documents PDF (715K)
Business Report, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Audit Reports PDF (1.09M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 2nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (596K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (590K)
Reference Documents PDF (1.08M)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated, Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports PDF (1.12M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 1st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (596K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (591K)
Reference Documents PDF (1.36M)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated, Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports PDF (1.20M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 109th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (587K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (586K)
Reference Documents PDF (1.73M)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated, Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports PDF (1.17M)

Separate-volume materials for the Notice of Convocation
Transformation to Holding Company Structure (Share Transfer Plan)

Notice of Resolutions

The 108th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (18K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (17K)
Reference Documents PDF (169K)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet,Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports PDF (491K)

Notice of Resolutions

The 107th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (583K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (582K)
Reference Documents PDF (2.04M)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet,Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Net Assets, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports PDF (1.01M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 106th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (49K)
Business Report,Consolidated Balance Sheet,Consolidated Statements of Income,Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets),Balance Sheet,Statements of Income,Statements of Changes in Net Assets,Audit Reports PDF (527K)
Reference Documents PDF (110K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (44K)

Notice of Resolutions

The 105th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (353K)
Business Report,Balance Sheet (Consolidated),Statement of Income (Consolidated),Statement of Changes in Net Assets (Consolidated),Balance Sheet,Statement of Income,Statement of Changes in Net Assets,Audit Reports PDF (797K)
Reference Documents PDF (402K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (354K)

Notice of Resolutions

The 104th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete Notice in One File

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (449K)
Business Report,Balance Sheet (Consolidated),Statement of Income (Consolidated),Statement of Changes in Net Assets (Consolidated),Balance Sheet,Statement of Income,Statement of Changes in Net Assets,Audit Reports PDF (1.1M)
Reference Documents PDF (487K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (425K)

Notice of Resolutions

The 103rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete Notice in One File

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (24K)
Business Report,Balance Sheet (Consolidated),Statement of Income (Consolidated),Statement of Changes in Net Assets (Consolidated),Balance Sheet,Statement of Income,Statement of Changes in Net Assets,Audit Reports PDF (478K)
Reference Documents PDF (73K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (20K)

Notice of Resolutions

Complete Notice in One File

The 102nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete Notice in One File

Contentse

Notice of Convocation PDF (66K)
Business Report,Balance Sheet (Consolidated),Statement of Income (Consolidated),Statement of Changes in Net Assets (Consolidated),Balance Sheet,Statement of Income,Statement of Changes in Net Assets,Audit Reports PDF (360K)
Reference Documents PDF (87K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (63K)

Notice of Resolutions

Complete Notice in One File

End of main content

Disclaimer

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2020 15:35:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 765 B 25 645 M 25 645 M
Net income 2020 -15 791 M -146 M -146 M
Net Debt 2020 701 B 6 498 M 6 498 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,19x
Yield 2020 4,69%
Capitalization 143 B 1 331 M 1 329 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 6 788
Free-Float 71,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Kiriyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Keizo Morikawa Chairman
Sakae Kanno Independent Outside Director
Teruo Miyamoto Independent Outside Director
Kenichi Taki Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-32.21%1 331
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-35.45%192 257
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.28%114 783
BP PLC-35.17%75 952
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-23.45%67 249
PHILLIPS 66-29.76%34 174
