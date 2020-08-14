Cosmo Energy : Overview of Business Results of FY2020 (PDF/880K) 0 08/14/2020 | 03:08am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields August 14, 2020 Overview of Business Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 [Based on Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated) Name of the Company： Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. Shares traded：TSE Company Code： 5021 URL https://ceh.cosmo-oil.co.jp/ Name of Representative： Hiroshi Kiriyama (Title) President Name of Person to contact： Eriko Date (Title) General Manager of Corporate Communication Dept. Phone：03-3798-3180 Scheduled date to file quarterly report： August 14, 2020 Dividend payment is to be started on： ― Availability of the Quarterly Financial Result Supplementary Information： Yes Execution of the Quarterly Financial Result Presentation Meeting： Yes (for analysts and institutional investors) Note：Figures less than 1 million are rounded down. 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (For the period from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative total) (Figures in % refer to changes from the same quarter a year earlier) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent for the First Quarter million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % First Quarter , FY2020 440,074 -33.1 -28,010 － -28,328 － -26,020 － First Quarter , FY2019 657,969 4.3 16,978 -56.0 20,814 -49.5 14,784 -28.1 Note：Comprehensive income First Quarter, FY2020：-27,975 million yen (－%) First Quarter, FY2019：14,668 million yen (-39.5%) Net income per share Diluted net income per share for the First Quarter for the First Quarter yen sen yen sen First Quarter , FY2020 -310.26 － First Quarter , FY2019 175.63 147.96 Note：In the first quarter of FY2020, diluted net income per share for the first quarter is not indicated because net loss per share for the first quarter is indicated, although there are potential common shares with dilutive effects. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Net worth ratio million yen million yen % First Quarter , FY2020 1,544,984 325,311 13.3 FY2019 1,639,765 362,839 14.6 [Reference] Net worth First Quarter, FY2020：204,871 million yen FY2019：239,792 million yen 2. Dividend Payment Results and Forecast Annual dividend per share total As of Q1-end As of Q2-end As of Q3-end As of Fiscal Year-end Full Year yen sen yen sen yen sen yen sen yen sen FY2019 － 0.00 － 80.00 80.00 FY2020 － FY2020 (forecast) 0.00 － 80.00 80.00 Note：Revision made in the dividend payment forecast as of the end of the current quarter from the previous announcement： No 3. Consolidated Business Forecast for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (％ indicates change from the corresponding period of FY 2019) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Net income per share owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen sen FY2020 2,040,000 -25.5 34,500 148.3 30,000 84.2 14,500 － 172.53 Note：Revision made in the consolidated business forecast as of the end of the current quarter from the previous announcement： No Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Change in significant subsidiaries during the first quarter ： No Newly － (Name of Company) － Exception － (Name of Company) － Adoption of accounting method uniquely adopted to prepare consolidated financial statements for the current quarter ： Yes Changes in Accounting Policies, Accounting Estimates and Restatements ： 1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc.： No 2. Changes in accounting policies for reasons other than the Item 1： No 3. Changes in accounting estimates： No 4. Restatements： No Total Number of Outstanding Shares (Ordinary Shares) Number of outstanding shares as of end of the period (including treasury shares) Number of shares of treasury stock as of the end of the period Average number of outstanding shares during the period (or the cumulative consolidated accounting period as of the end of the current quarter) First Quarter , FY2020 84,770,508 shares FY2019 84,770,508 shares First Quarter , FY2020 1,079,767 shares FY2019 725,261 shares First Quarter , FY2020 83,867,995 shares First Quarter , FY2019 84,176,648 shares Note：These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Note：Request for appropriate use of the business forecast and other special remarks： The consolidated business forecast for the full year of FY2020 is not updated from the previous announcement made on May 21 2020. It is based on information available as of the published date of this release, and actual results may differ from the forecast subject to various factors that may arise in the future. For details, please refer to the "(3) Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Business Forecast" of the "1.Qualitative Information about Results for and at the End of the Current Quarter" on Page 2 of the Supporting data. Supplementary information will be uploaded on the Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. website on August 14, 2020. Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 Contents of Supporting Data Page 1. Qualitative Information about Results for and at the End of the Current Quarter (1) Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Operating Results ………………………………………… 2 (2) Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Financial Position ………………………………………… 2 (3) Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Business Forecast ………………………………………… 2 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Their Main Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet………………………………………………………………………………………………… 3-4 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income Consolidated the First Three Months of FY2020 Statements of Income ……………………………………………… 5 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated the First Three Months of FY2020 Statements of Comprehensive Income……………………………… 6 (3)Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes to Going Concern Assumption)……………………………………………………………………………………… 7 (Notes to Remarkable Changes in Shareholders' Equity) …………………………………………………………………… 7 (Adoption of Accounting Method Uniquely Adopted to Prepare Consolidated Financial Statements for the Current Quarter) ………………… 7 (Additional Information) …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 7 (Segment Information) ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 8 (Significant Subsequent Events) …………………………………………………………………………………………… 8 1 Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 1. Qualitative Information about Results for and at the End of the Current Quarter Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Operating Results

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of FY2020 were 440.1 billion (down 217.9 billion from the same period of FY2019), operating loss 28.0 billion (operating profit of 17.0 billion in the same period of FY2019), ordinary loss 28.3 billion (ordinary profit of 20.8 billion in the same period of FY2019) and loss attributable to owners of parent for the period 26.0 billion (profit attributable to owners of parent of 14.8 billion in the same period of FY2019).

The operating results for the first quarter of FY2020 by business segment are as follows ： In the petroleum business segment, due to the decline in the sales volume of petroleum products and the decline in crude oil prices from the same period of the previous year, the segment reported net sales of 400.9 billion (down 202.7 billion from the same period of FY2019) and segment loss was 31.7 billion (segment profit of 3.4 billion in the same period of FY2019). In the petrochemical business segment, due to the decline in the sales volume of petrochemical products and the worsening of product market conditions from the same period of the previous year, the segment reported net sales of 49.4 billion (down 57.4 billion from the same period FY2019) and segment loss of 6.7 billion (segment profit of 5.6 billion in the same period of FY2019). In the oil exploration and production business segment, due to the decline in the sales prices of oil products, despite the increase in the oil sales volume from the same period of the previous year, the segment reported net sales of 19.8 billion (down 1.9 billion from the same period of FY2019) and segment profit was 6.7 billion (down 2.5 billion from the same period of FY2019). Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Financial Position

As for the Company's financial position on a consolidated basis as of the end of the first quarter of FY2020, total assets as of June 30, 2020 amounted to 1,545.0 billion, down 94.8 billion from March 31, 2020, the end of FY2019. This was primarily due to the decrease in inventories and trade receivables resulting from the decline in crude oil prices.

Net assets as of June 30, 2020 amounted to 325.3 billion with a net worth ratio of 13.3%. Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Business Forecast

The consolidated business forecast for the full year of FY2020 is not updated from the previous announcement made on May 21, 2020. 2 Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Their Main Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unit：million yen) FY2019 1Q FY2020 (As of March 31, 2020) (As of June 30, 2020) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 52,992 74,551 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 214,719 144,856 Merchandise and finished goods 145,573 106,334 Work in process 380 741 Raw materials and supplies 88,312 82,818 Other 70,765 58,495 Allowance for doubtful accounts -124 -80 Total current assets 572,619 467,717 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 245,682 243,712 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 195,478 195,614 Land 316,908 315,395 Other, net 95,594 103,997 Total property, plant and equipment 853,663 858,719 Intangible assets 41,991 42,045 Investments and other assets Investment securities 119,071 119,263 Other 52,633 57,477 Allowance for doubtful accounts -464 -453 Total investments and other assets 171,239 176,288 Total non-current assets 1,066,895 1,077,053 Deferred assets Bond issuance cost 250 212 Total deferred assets 250 212 Total assets 1,639,765 1,544,984 3 Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (Unit：million yen) FY2019 1Q FY2020 (As of March 31, 2020) (As of June 30, 2020) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 233,520 127,531 Short-term loans payable 135,026 197,742 Current portion of bonds 26,000 26,000 Commercial papers 86,000 110,000 Accounts payable - other 188,622 152,918 Income taxes payable 7,540 2,402 Provision 8,404 3,836 Other 20,966 27,004 Total current liabilities 706,080 647,435 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 20,700 20,700 Convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights 60,000 60,000 Long-term loans payable 353,583 353,644 Provision for special repairs 29,220 31,458 Other provision 2,325 2,198 Net defined benefit liability 7,400 7,374 Asset retirement obligations 22,632 22,686 Other 74,983 74,174 Total non-current liabilities 570,845 572,237 Total liabilities 1,276,925 1,219,672 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 40,000 40,000 Capital surplus 82,843 82,843 Retained earnings 132,755 99,953 Treasury shares -1,382 -2,018 Total shareholders' equity 254,217 220,778 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 2,424 2,869 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 373 255 Revaluation reserve for land -21,020 -21,020 Foreign currency translation adjustment 5,778 3,941 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans -1,981 -1,953 Total accumulated other comprehensive income -14,425 -15,906 Non-controlling interests 123,047 120,439 Total net assets 362,839 325,311 Total liabilities and net assets 1,639,765 1,544,984 4 Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statements of Income)

(Consolidated the First Three Months of FY2020 Statements of Income) (Unit：million yen) 1Q FY2019 1Q FY2020 (From April 1, 2019 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2019) to June 30, 2020) Net sales 657,969 440,074 Cost of sales 608,462 436,960 Gross profit 49,507 3,114 Selling, general and administrative expenses 32,529 31,124 Operating profit (loss) 16,978 -28,010 Non-operating income Interest income 206 175 Dividend income 467 459 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method 4,444 683 Foreign exchange gains 1,026 164 Other 841 898 Total non-operating income 6,985 2,380 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 2,430 1,894 Other 718 803 Total non-operating expenses 3,148 2,698 Ordinary profit (loss) 20,814 -28,328 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 4 1,017 Gain on sales of investment securities 213 464 Compensation income 7,826 － Other 23 211 Total extraordinary income 8,066 1,693 Extraordinary losses Loss on disposal of non-current assets 325 914 Impairment loss 56 1 Loss on valuation of investment securities 62 － Other 0 117 Total extraordinary losses 446 1,033 Profit (loss) before income taxes 28,435 -27,667 Income taxes 11,754 -1,330 Profit (loss) 16,680 -26,337 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,896 -316 Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent 14,784 -26,020 5 Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Consolidated the First Three Months of FY2020 Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Unit：million yen) 1Q FY2019 1Q FY2020 (From April 1, 2019 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2019) to June 30, 2020) Profit (loss) 16,680 -26,337 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities -818 511 Deferred gains or losses on hedges -422 -374 Foreign currency translation adjustment -255 -102 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax -99 31 Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for -415 -1,704 using equity method Total other comprehensive income -2,012 -1,638 Comprehensive income 14,668 -27,975 (Breakdown) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent 13,226 -27,502 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,441 -473 6 Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes to Going Concern Assumption)

None (Notes to Remarkable Changes in Shareholders' Equity) None (Adoption of Accounting Method Uniquely Adopted to Prepare Consolidated Financial Statements for the Current Quarter) The Company calculates tax expenses for the Company and some of its consolidated subsidiaries by multiplying a reasonably estimated effective tax rate by net income before taxes for the current quarter. Income tax adjustments are included in the "Income taxes" account stated in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (Additional Information) (Application of tax effect accounting relating to the transition from the consolidated tax payment system to the group accounting system.) The Company and some of the domestic consolidated subsidiaries did not apply "Implementation Guidance for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Guidance No.28 of February 16, 2018) section 44, as for deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities are based on the regulations of the tax law before revision, regarding the items for which the single tax payment system was revised in accordance with the transition to the group counting system and the transition to the group counting system under the "Law for Amendment of Part of Income Tax Law" (Law No.8, 2020), "Handling of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Tax Payment System to the Group Counting System" (Practical Issues Task Force No.39; March 31, 2020) Section 3. (Accounting Estimates of the Impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection) There are no significant changes during the first quarter of the current fiscal year in the assumptions regarding the accounting estimates relating to the effects of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection described in "Additional Information" "Accounting Estimates" in financial statements report of FY2019. 7 Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (Segment Information) 1Q FY2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) Information about net sales and profit amounts by segment reported (Unit：million yen) Petroleum Petrochemical Oil exploration Other Adjustments Consolidated and production Note：1 Note：2 Note：3 Net sales Outside customers 548,140 93,918 9,194 6,716 － 657,969 Inter-segment 55,477 12,911 12,457 8,186 -89,032 － Total 603,618 106,829 21,651 14,903 -89,032 657,969 Segment profit 3,373 5,570 9,161 1,197 1,512 20,814 Notes:1 "Other" is segment of non-classified, including construction works, insurance agency, leasing and wind power generation, etc. 2 Segment profit in "Adjustments" 1,512 million yen includes 1,314 million yen for the net amount of the entire Company's profit and expenses not allocated to the reporting segments or the "Other" category, -59 million yen for internal eliminations, 362 million yen for inventory adjustments, and -105 million yen for adjustment of fixed assets. 3 Segment profit is adjusted to ordinary profit of consolidated quarterly statements of profit. 1Q FY2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) Information about net sales and profit (loss) amounts by segment reported (Unit：million yen) Petroleum Petrochemical Oil exploration Other Adjustments Consolidated and production Note：1 Note：2 Note：3 Net sales Outside customers 380,037 45,602 7,598 6,836 － 440,074 Inter-segment 20,893 3,751 12,205 9,360 -46,211 － Total 400,931 49,353 19,803 16,196 -46,211 440,074 Segment profit (loss) -31,657 -6,684 6,687 1,266 2,059 -28,328 Notes:1 "Other" is segment of non-classified, including construction works, insurance agency, leasing and wind power generation, etc. 2 Segment profit (loss) in "Adjustments" 2,059 million yen includes 1,304 million yen for the net amount of the entire Company's profit and expenses not allocated to the reporting segments or the "Other" category, 168 million yen for internal eliminations, 656 million yen for inventory adjustments, and -69 million yen for adjustment of fixed assets. 3 Segment profit (loss) is adjusted to ordinary loss of consolidated quarterly statements of profit. (Significant Subsequent Events) None 8 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 07:07:15 UTC 0 All news about COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., 03:08a COSMO ENERGY : Overview of Business Results of FY2020 (PDF/880K) PU 06/25 COSMO ENERGY : NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED (.. PU 06/09 Refineries around Asia join Chinese peers in ramping up oil output RE 06/03 China drives global oil demand recovery out of coronavirus collapse RE 06/02 COSMO ENERGY : FY2019 Financial Results Explanatory Meeting -Q&A(PDF/270K) PU 05/31 COSMO ENERGY : Notice of Convocation of The 5th Ordinary General Meeting of Shar.. PU 05/26 Japan's refiners facing stagnant market may cut capacity RE 05/21 COSMO ENERGY : Overview of Business Results of FY2019 (PDF/954K) PU 05/21 COSMO ENERGY : Information about Differences between the Forecast and Actual Res.. PU 03/09 COSMO ENERGY : Cosmo Selected as FY2019 Nadeshiko Brand AQ