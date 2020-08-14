Log in
Cosmo Energy : Overview of Business Results of FY2020 (PDF/880K)

08/14/2020 | 03:08am EDT

August 14, 2020

Overview of Business Results

for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

[Based on Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)

Name of the Company

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Shares tradedTSE

Company Code

5021

URL https://ceh.cosmo-oil.co.jp/

Name of Representative

Hiroshi Kiriyama

(Title) President

Name of Person to contact

Eriko Date

(Title) General Manager of Corporate Communication Dept. Phone03-3798-3180

Scheduled date to file quarterly report

August 14, 2020

Dividend payment is to be started on

Availability of the Quarterly Financial Result Supplementary Information

Yes

Execution of the Quarterly Financial Result Presentation Meeting

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

NoteFigures less than 1 million are rounded down.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (For the period from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative total)

(Figures in % refer to changes from the same quarter a year earlier)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of

parent for the First Quarter

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

First Quarter , FY2020

440,074

-33.1

-28,010

-28,328

-26,020

First Quarter , FY2019

657,969

4.3

16,978

-56.0

20,814

-49.5

14,784

-28.1

NoteComprehensive income

First Quarter, FY2020-27,975 million yen (%)

First Quarter, FY201914,668 million yen (-39.5%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

for the First Quarter

for the First Quarter

yen sen

yen sen

First Quarter , FY2020

-310.26

First Quarter , FY2019

175.63

147.96

NoteIn the first quarter of FY2020, diluted net income per share for the first quarter is not indicated because net loss per share for the first quarter is indicated,

although there are potential common shares with dilutive effects.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Net worth ratio

million yen

million yen

%

First Quarter , FY2020

1,544,984

325,311

13.3

FY2019

1,639,765

362,839

14.6

[Reference] Net worth

First Quarter, FY2020204,871 million yen

FY2019239,792 million yen

2. Dividend Payment Results and Forecast

Annual dividend per share total

As of Q1-end

As of Q2-end

As of Q3-end

As of Fiscal Year-end

Full Year

yen sen

yen sen

yen sen

yen sen

yen sen

FY2019

0.00

80.00

80.00

FY2020

FY2020 (forecast)

0.00

80.00

80.00

NoteRevision made in the dividend payment forecast as of the end of the current quarter from the previous announcement No

3. Consolidated Business Forecast for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

( indicates change from the corresponding period of FY 2019)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income per share

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen sen

FY2020

2,040,000

-25.5

34,500

148.3

30,000

84.2

14,500

172.53

NoteRevision made in the consolidated business forecast as of the end of the current quarter from the previous announcement

No

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Change in significant subsidiaries during the first quarter

No

Newly

(Name of Company)

Exception

(Name of Company)

  1. Adoption of accounting method uniquely adopted to prepare consolidated financial statements for the current quarter Yes
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies, Accounting Estimates and Restatements

1.

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc.

No

2.

Changes in accounting policies for reasons other than the Item 1

No

3.

Changes in accounting estimates

No

4. Restatements

No

  1. Total Number of Outstanding Shares (Ordinary Shares)
    1. Number of outstanding shares as of end of the period (including treasury shares)
    2. Number of shares of treasury stock as of the end of the period
    3. Average number of outstanding shares during the period (or the cumulative consolidated accounting period as of the end of the current quarter)

First Quarter , FY2020

84,770,508 shares

FY2019

84,770,508 shares

First Quarter , FY2020

1,079,767 shares

FY2019

725,261 shares

First Quarter , FY2020

83,867,995 shares

First Quarter , FY2019

84,176,648 shares

NoteThese quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

NoteRequest for appropriate use of the business forecast and other special remarks

The consolidated business forecast for the full year of FY2020 is not updated from the previous announcement made on May 21 2020.

It is based on information available as of the published date of this release, and actual results may differ from the forecast subject to various factors that may arise in the future. For details, please refer to the "(3) Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Business Forecast" of the "1.Qualitative Information about Results for and at the End of the Current Quarter" on Page 2 of the Supporting data.

Supplementary information will be uploaded on the Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. website on August 14, 2020.

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

Contents of Supporting Data

Page

1. Qualitative Information about Results for and at the End of the Current Quarter

(1) Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Operating Results …………………………………………

2

(2) Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Financial Position …………………………………………

2

(3) Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Business Forecast …………………………………………

2

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Their Main Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet…………………………………………………………………………………………………

3-4

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statements of Income

Consolidated the First Three Months of FY2020 Statements of Income ………………………………………………

5

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated the First Three Months of FY2020 Statements of Comprehensive Income………………………………

6

(3)Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes to Going Concern Assumption)………………………………………………………………………………………

7

(Notes to Remarkable Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ……………………………………………………………………

7

(Adoption of Accounting Method Uniquely Adopted to Prepare Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Current Quarter) …………………

7

(Additional Information) ……………………………………………………………………………………………………

7

(Segment Information) ………………………………………………………………………………………………………

8

(Significant Subsequent Events) ……………………………………………………………………………………………

8

1

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

1. Qualitative Information about Results for and at the End of the Current Quarter

  1. Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Operating Results
    Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of FY2020 were 440.1 billion (down 217.9 billion from the same period of FY2019), operating loss 28.0 billion (operating profit of 17.0 billion in the same period of FY2019), ordinary loss 28.3 billion (ordinary profit of 20.8 billion in the same period of FY2019) and loss attributable to owners of parent for the period 26.0 billion (profit attributable to owners of parent of 14.8 billion in the same period of FY2019).
    The operating results for the first quarter of FY2020 by business segment are as follows
    1. In the petroleum business segment, due to the decline in the sales volume of petroleum products and the decline in crude oil prices from the same period of the previous year, the segment reported net sales of 400.9 billion (down 202.7 billion from the same period of FY2019) and segment loss was 31.7 billion (segment profit of 3.4 billion in the same period of FY2019).
    2. In the petrochemical business segment, due to the decline in the sales volume of petrochemical products and the worsening of product market conditions from the same period of the previous year, the segment reported net sales of 49.4 billion (down 57.4 billion from the same period FY2019) and segment loss of 6.7 billion (segment profit of 5.6 billion in the same period of FY2019).
    3. In the oil exploration and production business segment, due to the decline in the sales prices of oil products, despite the increase in the oil sales volume from the same period of the previous year, the segment reported net sales of 19.8 billion (down 1.9 billion from the same period of FY2019) and segment profit was 6.7 billion (down 2.5 billion from the same period of FY2019).
  3. Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Financial Position
    As for the Company's financial position on a consolidated basis as of the end of the first quarter of FY2020, total assets as of June 30, 2020 amounted to 1,545.0 billion, down 94.8 billion from March 31, 2020, the end of FY2019. This was primarily due to the decrease in inventories and trade receivables resulting from the decline in crude oil prices.
    Net assets as of June 30, 2020 amounted to 325.3 billion with a net worth ratio of 13.3%.
  4. Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Business Forecast
    The consolidated business forecast for the full year of FY2020 is not updated from the previous announcement made on May 21, 2020.

2

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Their Main Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unitmillion yen)

FY2019

1Q FY2020

(As of March 31, 2020)

(As of June 30, 2020)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

52,992

74,551

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

214,719

144,856

Merchandise and finished goods

145,573

106,334

Work in process

380

741

Raw materials and supplies

88,312

82,818

Other

70,765

58,495

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-124

-80

Total current assets

572,619

467,717

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

245,682

243,712

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

195,478

195,614

Land

316,908

315,395

Other, net

95,594

103,997

Total property, plant and equipment

853,663

858,719

Intangible assets

41,991

42,045

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

119,071

119,263

Other

52,633

57,477

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-464

-453

Total investments and other assets

171,239

176,288

Total non-current assets

1,066,895

1,077,053

Deferred assets

Bond issuance cost

250

212

Total deferred assets

250

212

Total assets

1,639,765

1,544,984

3

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

(Unitmillion yen)

FY2019

1Q FY2020

(As of March 31, 2020)

(As of June 30, 2020)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

233,520

127,531

Short-term loans payable

135,026

197,742

Current portion of bonds

26,000

26,000

Commercial papers

86,000

110,000

Accounts payable - other

188,622

152,918

Income taxes payable

7,540

2,402

Provision

8,404

3,836

Other

20,966

27,004

Total current liabilities

706,080

647,435

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

20,700

20,700

Convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights

60,000

60,000

Long-term loans payable

353,583

353,644

Provision for special repairs

29,220

31,458

Other provision

2,325

2,198

Net defined benefit liability

7,400

7,374

Asset retirement obligations

22,632

22,686

Other

74,983

74,174

Total non-current liabilities

570,845

572,237

Total liabilities

1,276,925

1,219,672

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

40,000

40,000

Capital surplus

82,843

82,843

Retained earnings

132,755

99,953

Treasury shares

-1,382

-2,018

Total shareholders' equity

254,217

220,778

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,424

2,869

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

373

255

Revaluation reserve for land

-21,020

-21,020

Foreign currency translation adjustment

5,778

3,941

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-1,981

-1,953

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

-14,425

-15,906

Non-controlling interests

123,047

120,439

Total net assets

362,839

325,311

Total liabilities and net assets

1,639,765

1,544,984

4

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statements of Income)
    (Consolidated the First Three Months of FY2020 Statements of Income)

(Unitmillion yen)

1Q FY2019

1Q FY2020

(From April 1, 2019

(From April 1, 2020

to June 30, 2019)

to June 30, 2020)

Net sales

657,969

440,074

Cost of sales

608,462

436,960

Gross profit

49,507

3,114

Selling, general and administrative expenses

32,529

31,124

Operating profit (loss)

16,978

-28,010

Non-operating income

Interest income

206

175

Dividend income

467

459

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

4,444

683

Foreign exchange gains

1,026

164

Other

841

898

Total non-operating income

6,985

2,380

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

2,430

1,894

Other

718

803

Total non-operating expenses

3,148

2,698

Ordinary profit (loss)

20,814

-28,328

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

4

1,017

Gain on sales of investment securities

213

464

Compensation income

7,826

Other

23

211

Total extraordinary income

8,066

1,693

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

325

914

Impairment loss

56

1

Loss on valuation of investment securities

62

Other

0

117

Total extraordinary losses

446

1,033

Profit (loss) before income taxes

28,435

-27,667

Income taxes

11,754

-1,330

Profit (loss)

16,680

-26,337

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

1,896

-316

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

14,784

-26,020

5

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(Consolidated the First Three Months of FY2020 Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(Unitmillion yen)

1Q FY2019

1Q FY2020

(From April 1, 2019

(From April 1, 2020

to June 30, 2019)

to June 30, 2020)

Profit (loss)

16,680

-26,337

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

-818

511

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

-422

-374

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-255

-102

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

-99

31

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for

-415

-1,704

using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

-2,012

-1,638

Comprehensive income

14,668

-27,975

(Breakdown)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

13,226

-27,502

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

1,441

-473

6

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

  1. Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes to Going Concern Assumption)
    None

(Notes to Remarkable Changes in Shareholders' Equity) None

(Adoption of Accounting Method Uniquely Adopted to Prepare Consolidated Financial Statements for the Current Quarter) The Company calculates tax expenses for the Company and some of its consolidated subsidiaries by multiplying a reasonably estimated effective tax rate by net income before taxes for the current quarter.

Income tax adjustments are included in the "Income taxes" account stated in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(Additional Information)

(Application of tax effect accounting relating to the transition from the consolidated tax payment system to the group accounting system.)

The Company and some of the domestic consolidated subsidiaries did not apply "Implementation Guidance for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Guidance No.28 of February 16, 2018) section 44, as for deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities are based on the regulations of the tax law before revision, regarding the items for which the single tax payment system was revised in accordance with the transition to the group counting system and the transition to the group counting system under the "Law for Amendment of Part of Income Tax Law" (Law No.8, 2020), "Handling of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Tax Payment System to the Group Counting System" (Practical Issues Task Force No.39; March 31, 2020) Section 3.

(Accounting Estimates of the Impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection)

There are no significant changes during the first quarter of the current fiscal year in the assumptions regarding the accounting estimates relating to the effects of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection described in "Additional Information" "Accounting Estimates" in financial statements report of FY2019.

7

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

(Segment Information)

  • 1Q FY2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

Information about net sales and profit amounts by segment reported

(Unitmillion yen)

Petroleum

Petrochemical

Oil exploration

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

and production

Note1

Note2

Note3

Net sales

Outside customers

548,140

93,918

9,194

6,716

657,969

Inter-segment

55,477

12,911

12,457

8,186

-89,032

Total

603,618

106,829

21,651

14,903

-89,032

657,969

Segment profit

3,373

5,570

9,161

1,197

1,512

20,814

Notes:1 "Other" is segment of non-classified, including construction works, insurance agency, leasing and wind power generation, etc.

2 Segment profit in "Adjustments" 1,512 million yen includes 1,314 million yen for the net amount of the entire Company's profit and expenses not allocated to the reporting segments or the "Other" category, -59 million yen for internal eliminations, 362 million yen for inventory adjustments, and -105 million yen for adjustment of fixed assets.

3 Segment profit is adjusted to ordinary profit of consolidated quarterly statements of profit.

  • 1Q FY2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

Information about net sales and profit (loss) amounts by segment reported

(Unitmillion yen)

Petroleum

Petrochemical

Oil exploration

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

and production

Note1

Note2

Note3

Net sales

Outside customers

380,037

45,602

7,598

6,836

440,074

Inter-segment

20,893

3,751

12,205

9,360

-46,211

Total

400,931

49,353

19,803

16,196

-46,211

440,074

Segment profit (loss)

-31,657

-6,684

6,687

1,266

2,059

-28,328

Notes:1 "Other" is segment of non-classified, including construction works, insurance agency, leasing and wind power generation, etc.

2 Segment profit (loss) in "Adjustments" 2,059 million yen includes 1,304 million yen for the net amount of the entire Company's profit and expenses not allocated to the reporting segments or the "Other" category, 168 million yen for internal eliminations, 656 million yen for inventory adjustments, and -69 million yen for adjustment of fixed assets.

3 Segment profit (loss) is adjusted to ordinary loss of consolidated quarterly statements of profit.

(Significant Subsequent Events)

None

8

