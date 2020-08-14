Cosmo Energy : Overview of Business Results of FY2020 (PDF/880K)

(Figures in % refer to changes from the same quarter a year earlier)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of
parent for the First Quarter
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
First Quarter , FY2020
440,074
-33.1
-28,010
－
-28,328
－
-26,020
－
First Quarter , FY2019
657,969
4.3
16,978
-56.0
20,814
-49.5
14,784
-28.1
Note：Comprehensive income
First Quarter, FY2020：-27,975 million yen (－%)
First Quarter, FY2019：14,668 million yen (-39.5%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
for the First Quarter
for the First Quarter
yen sen
yen sen
First Quarter , FY2020
-310.26
－
First Quarter , FY2019
175.63
147.96
Note：In the first quarter of FY2020, diluted net income per share for the first quarter is not indicated because net loss per share for the first quarter is indicated,
although there are potential common shares with dilutive effects.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Net worth ratio
million yen
million yen
%
First Quarter , FY2020
1,544,984
325,311
13.3
FY2019
1,639,765
362,839
14.6
[Reference] Net worth
First Quarter, FY2020：204,871 million yen
FY2019：239,792 million yen
2. Dividend Payment Results and Forecast
Annual dividend per share total
As of Q1-end
As of Q2-end
As of Q3-end
As of Fiscal Year-end
Full Year
yen sen
yen sen
yen sen
yen sen
yen sen
FY2019
－
0.00
－
80.00
80.00
FY2020
－
FY2020 (forecast)
0.00
－
80.00
80.00
Note：Revision made in the dividend payment forecast as of the end of the current quarter from the previous announcement： No
3. Consolidated Business Forecast for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(％ indicates change from the corresponding period of FY 2019)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income per share
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen sen
FY2020
2,040,000
-25.5
34,500
148.3
30,000
84.2
14,500
－
172.53
Note：Revision made in the consolidated business forecast as of the end of the current quarter from the previous announcement：
No
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Change in significant subsidiaries during the first quarter ：
No
Newly －
(Name of Company) －
Exception －
(Name of Company) －
Adoption of accounting method uniquely adopted to prepare consolidated financial statements for the current quarter： Yes
Changes in Accounting Policies, Accounting Estimates and Restatements：
1.
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc.：
No
2.
Changes in accounting policies for reasons other than the Item 1：
No
3.
Changes in accounting estimates：
No
4. Restatements：
No
Total Number of Outstanding Shares (Ordinary Shares)
Number of outstanding shares as of end of the period (including treasury shares)
Number of shares of treasury stock as of the end of the period
Average number of outstanding shares during the period (or the cumulative consolidated accounting period as of the end of the current quarter)
First Quarter , FY2020
84,770,508 shares
FY2019
84,770,508 shares
First Quarter , FY2020
1,079,767 shares
FY2019
725,261 shares
First Quarter , FY2020
83,867,995 shares
First Quarter , FY2019
84,176,648 shares
Note：These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Note：Request for appropriate use of the business forecast and other special remarks：
The consolidated business forecast for the full year of FY2020 is not updated from the previous announcement made on May 21 2020.
It is based on information available as of the published date of this release, and actual results may differ from the forecast subject to various factors that may arise in the future. For details, please refer to the "(3) Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Business Forecast" of the "1.Qualitative Information about Results for and at the End of the Current Quarter" on Page 2 of the Supporting data.
Supplementary information will be uploaded on the Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. website on August 14, 2020.
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
Contents of Supporting Data
Page
1. Qualitative Information about Results for and at the End of the Current Quarter
(1) Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Operating Results …………………………………………
(2) Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Financial Position …………………………………………
(3) Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Business Forecast …………………………………………
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Their Main Notes
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
1. Qualitative Information about Results for and at the End of the Current Quarter
Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Operating Results
Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of FY2020 were 440.1 billion (down 217.9 billion from the same period of FY2019), operating loss 28.0 billion (operating profit of 17.0 billion in the same period of FY2019), ordinary loss 28.3 billion (ordinary profit of 20.8 billion in the same period of FY2019) and loss attributable to owners of parent for the period 26.0 billion (profit attributable to owners of parent of 14.8 billion in the same period of FY2019).
The operating results for the first quarter of FY2020 by business segment are as follows：
In the petroleum business segment, due to the decline in the sales volume of petroleum products and the decline in crude oil prices from the same period of the previous year, the segment reported net sales of 400.9 billion (down 202.7 billion from the same period of FY2019) and segment loss was 31.7 billion (segment profit of 3.4 billion in the same period of FY2019).
In the petrochemical business segment, due to the decline in the sales volume of petrochemical products and the worsening of product market conditions from the same period of the previous year, the segment reported net sales of 49.4 billion (down 57.4 billion from the same period FY2019) and segment loss of 6.7 billion (segment profit of 5.6 billion in the same period of FY2019).
In the oil exploration and production business segment, due to the decline in the sales prices of oil products, despite the increase in the oil sales volume from the same period of the previous year, the segment reported net sales of 19.8 billion (down 1.9 billion from the same period of FY2019) and segment profit was 6.7 billion (down 2.5 billion from the same period of FY2019).
Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Financial Position
As for the Company's financial position on a consolidated basis as of the end of the first quarter of FY2020, total assets as of June 30, 2020 amounted to 1,545.0 billion, down 94.8 billion from March 31, 2020, the end of FY2019. This was primarily due to the decrease in inventories and trade receivables resulting from the decline in crude oil prices.
Net assets as of June 30, 2020 amounted to 325.3 billion with a net worth ratio of 13.3%.
Explanation Concerning Information regarding Consolidated Business Forecast
The consolidated business forecast for the full year of FY2020 is not updated from the previous announcement made on May 21, 2020.
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Their Main Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unit：million yen)
FY2019
1Q FY2020
(As of March 31, 2020)
(As of June 30, 2020)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
52,992
74,551
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
214,719
144,856
Merchandise and finished goods
145,573
106,334
Work in process
380
741
Raw materials and supplies
88,312
82,818
Other
70,765
58,495
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-124
-80
Total current assets
572,619
467,717
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
245,682
243,712
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
195,478
195,614
Land
316,908
315,395
Other, net
95,594
103,997
Total property, plant and equipment
853,663
858,719
Intangible assets
41,991
42,045
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
119,071
119,263
Other
52,633
57,477
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-464
-453
Total investments and other assets
171,239
176,288
Total non-current assets
1,066,895
1,077,053
Deferred assets
Bond issuance cost
250
212
Total deferred assets
250
212
Total assets
1,639,765
1,544,984
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
(Unit：million yen)
FY2019
1Q FY2020
(As of March 31, 2020)
(As of June 30, 2020)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
233,520
127,531
Short-term loans payable
135,026
197,742
Current portion of bonds
26,000
26,000
Commercial papers
86,000
110,000
Accounts payable - other
188,622
152,918
Income taxes payable
7,540
2,402
Provision
8,404
3,836
Other
20,966
27,004
Total current liabilities
706,080
647,435
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
20,700
20,700
Convertible bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights
60,000
60,000
Long-term loans payable
353,583
353,644
Provision for special repairs
29,220
31,458
Other provision
2,325
2,198
Net defined benefit liability
7,400
7,374
Asset retirement obligations
22,632
22,686
Other
74,983
74,174
Total non-current liabilities
570,845
572,237
Total liabilities
1,276,925
1,219,672
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
40,000
40,000
Capital surplus
82,843
82,843
Retained earnings
132,755
99,953
Treasury shares
-1,382
-2,018
Total shareholders' equity
254,217
220,778
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,424
2,869
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
373
255
Revaluation reserve for land
-21,020
-21,020
Foreign currency translation adjustment
5,778
3,941
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-1,981
-1,953
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
-14,425
-15,906
Non-controlling interests
123,047
120,439
Total net assets
362,839
325,311
Total liabilities and net assets
1,639,765
1,544,984
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statements of Income)
(Consolidated the First Three Months of FY2020 Statements of Income)
(Unit：million yen)
1Q FY2019
1Q FY2020
(From April 1, 2019
(From April 1, 2020
to June 30, 2019)
to June 30, 2020)
Net sales
657,969
440,074
Cost of sales
608,462
436,960
Gross profit
49,507
3,114
Selling, general and administrative expenses
32,529
31,124
Operating profit (loss)
16,978
-28,010
Non-operating income
Interest income
206
175
Dividend income
467
459
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
4,444
683
Foreign exchange gains
1,026
164
Other
841
898
Total non-operating income
6,985
2,380
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
2,430
1,894
Other
718
803
Total non-operating expenses
3,148
2,698
Ordinary profit (loss)
20,814
-28,328
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
4
1,017
Gain on sales of investment securities
213
464
Compensation income
7,826
－
Other
23
211
Total extraordinary income
8,066
1,693
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
325
914
Impairment loss
56
1
Loss on valuation of investment securities
62
－
Other
0
117
Total extraordinary losses
446
1,033
Profit (loss) before income taxes
28,435
-27,667
Income taxes
11,754
-1,330
Profit (loss)
16,680
-26,337
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
1,896
-316
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
14,784
-26,020
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
(Consolidated the First Three Months of FY2020 Statements of Comprehensive Income)
(Unit：million yen)
1Q FY2019
1Q FY2020
(From April 1, 2019
(From April 1, 2020
to June 30, 2019)
to June 30, 2020)
Profit (loss)
16,680
-26,337
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
-818
511
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
-422
-374
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-255
-102
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
-99
31
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for
-415
-1,704
using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
-2,012
-1,638
Comprehensive income
14,668
-27,975
(Breakdown)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
13,226
-27,502
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
1,441
-473
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes to Going Concern Assumption)
None
(Notes to Remarkable Changes in Shareholders' Equity) None
(Adoption of Accounting Method Uniquely Adopted to Prepare Consolidated Financial Statements for the Current Quarter) The Company calculates tax expenses for the Company and some of its consolidated subsidiaries by multiplying a reasonably estimated effective tax rate by net income before taxes for the current quarter.
Income tax adjustments are included in the "Income taxes" account stated in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(Additional Information)
(Application of tax effect accounting relating to the transition from the consolidated tax payment system to the group accounting system.)
The Company and some of the domestic consolidated subsidiaries did not apply "Implementation Guidance for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Guidance No.28 of February 16, 2018) section 44, as for deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities are based on the regulations of the tax law before revision, regarding the items for which the single tax payment system was revised in accordance with the transition to the group counting system and the transition to the group counting system under the "Law for Amendment of Part of Income Tax Law" (Law No.8, 2020), "Handling of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Tax Payment System to the Group Counting System" (Practical Issues Task Force No.39; March 31, 2020) Section 3.
(Accounting Estimates of the Impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection)
There are no significant changes during the first quarter of the current fiscal year in the assumptions regarding the accounting estimates relating to the effects of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection described in "Additional Information" "Accounting Estimates" in financial statements report of FY2019.
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd(5021)-Overview of Business Results for The First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
(Segment Information)
1Q FY2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
Information about net sales and profit amounts by segment reported
(Unit：million yen)
Petroleum
Petrochemical
Oil exploration
Other
Adjustments
Consolidated
and production
Note：1
Note：2
Note：3
Net sales
Outside customers
548,140
93,918
9,194
6,716
－
657,969
Inter-segment
55,477
12,911
12,457
8,186
-89,032
－
Total
603,618
106,829
21,651
14,903
-89,032
657,969
Segment profit
3,373
5,570
9,161
1,197
1,512
20,814
Notes:1 "Other" is segment of non-classified, including construction works, insurance agency, leasing and wind power generation, etc.
2 Segment profit in "Adjustments" 1,512 million yen includes 1,314 million yen for the net amount of the entire Company's profit and expenses not allocated to the reporting segments or the "Other" category, -59 million yen for internal eliminations, 362 million yen for inventory adjustments, and -105 million yen for adjustment of fixed assets.
3 Segment profit is adjusted to ordinary profit of consolidated quarterly statements of profit.
1Q FY2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
Information about net sales and profit (loss) amounts by segment reported
(Unit：million yen)
Petroleum
Petrochemical
Oil exploration
Other
Adjustments
Consolidated
and production
Note：1
Note：2
Note：3
Net sales
Outside customers
380,037
45,602
7,598
6,836
－
440,074
Inter-segment
20,893
3,751
12,205
9,360
-46,211
－
Total
400,931
49,353
19,803
16,196
-46,211
440,074
Segment profit (loss)
-31,657
-6,684
6,687
1,266
2,059
-28,328
Notes:1 "Other" is segment of non-classified, including construction works, insurance agency, leasing and wind power generation, etc.
2 Segment profit (loss) in "Adjustments" 2,059 million yen includes 1,304 million yen for the net amount of the entire Company's profit and expenses not allocated to the reporting segments or the "Other" category, 168 million yen for internal eliminations, 656 million yen for inventory adjustments, and -69 million yen for adjustment of fixed assets.
3 Segment profit (loss) is adjusted to ordinary loss of consolidated quarterly statements of profit.
