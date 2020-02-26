Cosmo Lady China : (1)APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND (2)RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 0 02/26/2020 | 06:04am EST Send by mail :

Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited 都 市 麗 人（中 國）控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 2298) APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR The board of directors (the "Board") of Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that, the current chief executive officer (the "CEO") of the Company, Mr. Siu Ka Lok, has been appointed as an executive director of the Company with effect from 31 March 2020. Mr. Siu, aged 49, joined adidas Sports (China) Co., Ltd. ("adidas") in 2002, and was formerly the senior vice president of adidas Greater China, responsible for all business in Greater China. Under his leadership, the revenue and profit of adidas in Greater China have recorded sustainable and profitable growth every year, making adidas one of the most popular sport wear brands in Greater China. In 2017, Mr. Siu, with extensive management experience in sports and apparel retail industries, has been awarded as "The Top 50 retail leaders in the retail industry in Hong Kong". Mr. Siu graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in social work and completed the MBA program of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 1994. After graduation, he joined Unilever Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Siu has been appointed as the CEO of the Company since 19 August 2019 without a specific term. Under the employment contract, he is entitled to an annual salary of HK$8,580,000 and a discretionary bonus as may be decided by the Board from time to time. Mr. Siu's remuneration has been and will be determined with reference to his experience, qualification, duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market conditions (in the case of discretionary bonus). Under the employment contract, Mr. Siu is also entitled to share awards of three million shares of the Company in aggregate, which shall vest in him at 20%, 40% and 40% in 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively provided that certain corporate and performance indicators relating to 2019 second half, 2020 and 2021 respectively can be met. Mr. Siu's remuneration will be subject to review by the remuneration committee of the Company and the Board from time to time. As the CEO of the Company, Mr. Siu's major duty is to manage the intimate wear business of the Group, responsible for planning the strategic development of the Group, implementing the strategies, policies and regulations approved by the Board, and supervising the daily work of core senior officers of the Group. Further details of his employment are available in the announcement of the Company dated 19 August 2019. 1 Mr. Siu has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company in relation to his appointment as an executive director for a term of 3 years commencing from 31 March 2020 and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election and other related provisions as stipulated in the memorandum and articles of association of the Company and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Mr. Siu is not entitled to any remuneration for his services in his capacity as an executive director of the Company. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Siu (i) does not hold any other position in the Company and its subsidiaries; (ii) has not held any directorships in any other Hong Kong or overseas listed public companies in the last three years; (iii) does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iv) does not have any other interests in the share or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Siu as an executive director of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor any information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. The Board of the Company would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Siu on his appointment to the Board. 2. RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR The Board further announces that Mr. Cheng Zuming has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 26 February 2020 on the ground that he would like to devote more time to his business engagements. Mr. Cheng has confirmed that there is neither disagreement with the Board of the Company nor any other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange. The Board of the Company would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Cheng for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of office. By Order of the Board Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited Zheng Yaonan Chairman Hong Kong, 26 February 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zheng Yaonan, Mr. Zhang Shengfeng and Ms. Wu Xiaoli as executive Directors; Mr. Lin Zonghong, Mr. Wen Baoma, Mr. Yang Weiqiang and Mr. Zhao Yingming as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Yau Chi Ming, Dr. Dai Yiyi, Mr. Chen Zhigang and Dr. Lu Hong Te as independent non-executive Directors. 2 Attachments Original document

