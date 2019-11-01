Cosmo Lady China : HARMONIOUS SHARE REPURCHASES, TERMINATION OF SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT AND CHANGE OF CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited

都 市 麗 人（中 國）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2298)

HARMONIOUS SHARE REPURCHASES,

TERMINATION OF SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

AND

CHANGE OF CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

BACKGROUND

As disclosed in the Prospectus, the ultimate Controlling Shareholders (namely, Mr. Zheng, Mr. Zhang, Mr. Lin and Mr. Cheng) consolidated their interest in the Company into Harmonious Composition and had since then together exercised their voting power in the Company through Harmonious Composition as part of the Reorganization (as defined in the Prospectus). On 15 April 2014, Mr. Zheng, Mr. Zhang, Mr. Lin, Mr. Cheng and the then shareholders of Harmonious Composition (namely, Great Brilliant, Forever Flourish, Forever Shine and Mountain Dragon) entered into the Shareholders' Agreement to govern the operation and management of Harmonious Composition.

HARMONIOUS SHARE REPURCHASES

The Board was informed that on 1 November 2019, Harmonious Composition entered into a restructuring agreement with each of Forever Flourish, Forever Shine and Mountain Dragon, pursuant to which Harmonious Composition would repurchase its shares held by Forever Flourish, Forever Shine and Mountain Dragon, representing in aggregate approximately 35.41% of the total number of issued shares of Harmonious Composition. As consideration for the Harmonious Share Repurchases, Harmonious Composition would transfer 211,402,626 Shares, 153,657,633 Shares and 37,843,009 Shares held by it, representing approximately 9.40%, 6.83%, and 1.68% of the entire issued share capital of the Company respectively, to Forever Flourish, Forever Shine and Mountain Dragon respectively.

Upon completion of the Harmonious Share Repurchases, (i) Harmonious Composition would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Brilliant and would hold approximately 735,018,732 Shares, representing approximately 32.68% of the entire issued share capital of the Company; and (ii) each of Forever Flourish, Forever Shine and Mountain Dragon would become a direct shareholder of the Company but their effective shareholding in the Company would remain unchanged and there is no gain or loss derived by each of them from the Harmonious Share Repurchases.

1