Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Appoints new CSO

Dublin, Ireland - 1 July, 2020 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) today announced that Stefano Selva has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) starting from October 1st 2020.

Stefano Selva was formerly Head of Pharmaceutical Development at Recordati since 2015. Prior to that, he worked for the Aptuit Research Center (formerly GSK Research Center) as Sr. Scientist and Project Coordinator in the CMC/Pharmaceutical Development Department and for Angelini in the Pharmaceutical Development Department. His core expertise is in the development of drugs and technologies for primary care and rare diseases and in the identification and implementation of new technological opportunities in drug delivery platforms.

Luigi Moro will terminate his interim re-appointment as CSO as of October 1st 2020 and will continue making his services available as a consultant to Cosmo.