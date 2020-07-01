Log in
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Appoints new CSO

07/01/2020 | 09:20am EDT

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Appoints new CSO

Dublin, Ireland - 1 July, 2020 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) today announced that Stefano Selva has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) starting from October 1st 2020.

Stefano Selva was formerly Head of Pharmaceutical Development at Recordati since 2015. Prior to that, he worked for the Aptuit Research Center (formerly GSK Research Center) as Sr. Scientist and Project Coordinator in the CMC/Pharmaceutical Development Department and for Angelini in the Pharmaceutical Development Department. His core expertise is in the development of drugs and technologies for primary care and rare diseases and in the identification and implementation of new technological opportunities in drug delivery platforms.

Luigi Moro will terminate his interim re-appointment as CSO as of October 1st 2020 and will continue making his services available as a consultant to Cosmo.

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders and improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has recently entered into a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius™ its artificial intelligence device for use in coloscopies and GI procedures. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo™ to Red Hill Biopharma and is the licensee of Byfavo™ (Remimazolam) for the U.S. for procedural sedation, which it has sub-licensed to Acacia. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

Financial calendar

2020 Half-Year Results

July 30, 2020

Investora, Zurich

September 23/24, 2020

Contact

Niall Donnelly, CFO & Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com

Disclaimer

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of 1933.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.




