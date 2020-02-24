Log in
02/24/2020 | 01:05am EST

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces the retirement of Chris Tanner from executive role and appointment of new Head of Business Development

Dublin, Ireland - February 24, 2020 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) today announced that Chris Tanner will retire from his executive role at Cosmo per end of February 2020. Mr. Tanner will continue as a non-executive member of the board and has agreed to continue as CFO of Cassiopea from which he will retire at latest at year end 2020.


Mr. Tanner raised the funds in Cosmo's first private financing round and then joined Cosmo as CFO in 2005 after a long career as corporate banker and corporate financier at UBS. He then helped taking Cosmo public in 2007, with the spin-off and subsequent IPO of Cassiopea in 2015 and with Cosmo's multiple transactions over the years.

Mr. Sean MacDonald joined Cosmo in April 2019 and has been named Head of Business Development. Previously, he was VP and Head of Corporate & Business Development of Pharmascience in Canada, where he negotiated the license agreement with Cosmo. He has a 20-year track record of negotiating and closing biotech and pharma deals and holds an MBA and a BA in molecular biology.

Mauro Ajani, Chairman of Cosmo, said: "Chris Tanner has been a great help over the years in getting Cosmo known especially to Swiss investors and in the many transactions we have closed. I am thankful for his relentless support to the company and for his friendship."

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused in treating selected Gastrointestinal Disorders and Endoscopy. The Company's proprietary clinical development pipeline specifically addresses innovative treatments for IBD, Colonic Infections and detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has recently entered into a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of its novel Artificial Intelligence device to be used in coloscopies and GI procedures. Further, Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo to Red Hill Biopharma and is the licensee for US of the novel agent for procedural sedation, Remimazolam, which it has sub-licensed to Acacia. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

Calendar

Credit Suisse Global Healthcare Conference, London

Jefferies Equity Linked Conference, London

FY Results 2019, Zurich

Swiss Biotech Day, Basel

Annual General Meeting, Amsterdam

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, London

March 3-4, 2020

March 26, 2020

April 3, 2020

April 21, 2020

May 28, 2020

June 2-4, 2020

Contact:

Niall Donnelly, Chief Financial Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of 1933.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.




