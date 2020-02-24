Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces the retirement of Chris Tanner from executive role and appointment of new Head of Business Development

Dublin, Ireland - February 24, 2020 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) today announced that Chris Tanner will retire from his executive role at Cosmo per end of February 2020. Mr. Tanner will continue as a non-executive member of the board and has agreed to continue as CFO of Cassiopea from which he will retire at latest at year end 2020.



Mr. Tanner raised the funds in Cosmo's first private financing round and then joined Cosmo as CFO in 2005 after a long career as corporate banker and corporate financier at UBS. He then helped taking Cosmo public in 2007, with the spin-off and subsequent IPO of Cassiopea in 2015 and with Cosmo's multiple transactions over the years.

Mr. Sean MacDonald joined Cosmo in April 2019 and has been named Head of Business Development. Previously, he was VP and Head of Corporate & Business Development of Pharmascience in Canada, where he negotiated the license agreement with Cosmo. He has a 20-year track record of negotiating and closing biotech and pharma deals and holds an MBA and a BA in molecular biology.

Mauro Ajani, Chairman of Cosmo, said: "Chris Tanner has been a great help over the years in getting Cosmo known especially to Swiss investors and in the many transactions we have closed. I am thankful for his relentless support to the company and for his friendship."