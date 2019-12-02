Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces worldwide exclusive Distribution Agreement for Eleview® with Medtronic

Dublin, December 2, 2019 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV (SIX: COPN) announced today that it has entered into a new worldwide supply and distribution agreement for Eleview® with Medtronic (with the exception of Japan and Canada, licensed respectively to EA Pharma and Pendopharm), having in the meantime terminated by mutual consent the co-marketing agreement with Fujifilm.



"This deal further strengthens our cooperation with Medtronic and allows the Eleview® franchise to expand on a global scale. We are looking forward to making Eleview® a worldwide success", said Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo.