Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces worldwide exclusive Distribution Agreement for Eleview® with Medtronic

12/02/2019 | 01:05am EST

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces worldwide exclusive

Distribution Agreement for Eleview® with Medtronic

Dublin, December 2, 2019 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV (SIX: COPN) announced today that it has entered into a new worldwide supply and distribution agreement for Eleview® with Medtronic (with the exception of Japan and Canada, licensed respectively to EA Pharma and Pendopharm), having in the meantime terminated by mutual consent the co-marketing agreement with Fujifilm.

"This deal further strengthens our cooperation with Medtronic and allows the Eleview® franchise to expand on a global scale. We are looking forward to making Eleview® a worldwide success", said Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo.

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused in treating selected Gastrointestinal Disorders and Endoscopy. The Company's proprietary clinical development pipeline specifically addresses innovative treatments for IBD, Colonic Infections and detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has recently entered into a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of its novel Artificial Intelligence device to be used in coloscopies and GI procedures. Further, Cosmo is the licensee for US of the novel agent for procedural sedation, Remimazolam. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

Calendar

FY Results

April 3, 2020

Annual General Meeting

May 28, 2020

Contact

Niall Donnelly, Chief Financial Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of 1933.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
