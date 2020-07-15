Cosmo Pharmceuticals assigns US license agreement for BYFAVOTM (remimazolam) with Paion to Acacia Pharma

Dublin, Ireland - 15 July 2020: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) today announced the assignment of its US BYFAVOTM (Remimazolam) license agreement to Acacia Pharma with the consent of Paion and mutual release between Cosmo and Paion. The terms of the license agreement remain unchanged but it will now be between Paion and Acacia with Cosmo no longer being a party to the agreement.

Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo, said: "This assignment is important in order to allow Acacia to have a direct relationship with Paion. We look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of BYFAVOTM as shareholders of both Acacia and Paion."

Dr. Jim Phillips, CEO of PAION AG, commented: "We are very pleased that we have come to an agreement with Cosmo and Acacia, which will simplify what until now has been a three-party relationship, and going forward we can interact directly with the Acacia team to support commercialisation. With the recent market approval of BYFAVOTM in the US, we are pleased to now be able to have a direct relationship with the end-commercialisation partner. We want to thank Cosmo for their support in the past years and look forward to continuing to work with them as an investor and shareholder."

Mike Bolinder, CEO of Acacia Pharma commented: "We are very pleased to have been assigned the US license to BYFAVOTM following its very recent approval by the US Food and Drug Administration and are grateful for all the support provided by Cosmo. This new direct arrangement with Paion will allow us to better collaborate and access their deep expertise on the benefits of BYFAVOTM as we look to begin the commercialization of this important new product for procedural sedation in adult patients, alongside BARHEMSYS®, in the months ahead."