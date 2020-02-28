Cosmo announces Australian regulatory approval of GI GENIUS™

Dublin, Ireland - February 28, 2020 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) ("Cosmo") today announced that GI Genius™ has received regulatory approval in Australia.

GI Genius™ is the first system using artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps and is already available in Europe.

Cosmo recently announced very positive results of the first investigator initiated prospective clinical study of its GI Genius™ artificial intelligence endoscopy device. In this trial the system increased adenoma detection rate by an absolute value of 16% from 40.9% in the control arm to 56.9% in the GI Genius™ group.

The trial required for the registration of GI Genius™ in the U.S. has commenced and is expected to last approximately 4-6 months.

Alessandro Della Chà (CEO of Cosmo) commented: "This is another positive development in relation to the commercialization of GI Genius™ worldwide."

For more information regarding the GI Genius™ investigator initiated trial please visit: https://www.cosmopharma.com/news-and-media/press-releases-and-company-news/2020/200220