Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.    COPN   NL0011832936

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V.

(COPN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cosmo licenses Aemcolo™ for the USA to RedHill Biopharma and takes a 19.56% stake in the company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Cosmo licenses Aemcolo™ for the USA to RedHill Biopharma and takes a 19.56% stake in the company

Dublin, Ireland - October 18, 2019 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) today announced that it has concluded a licensing agreement for Aemcolo™ for the USA and a simultaneous share subscription agreement with RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL, Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: RDHL).

Aemcolo™ is Cosmo's recently FDA approved antibiotic for the treatment of Travelers' Diarrhea and is also in Phase II clinical trials for IBS-D.

RedHill Biopharma is focused on the development and commercialization of clinical late-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill already commercializes gastrointestinal products in the U.S. and currently has a sales force of approximately 40 sales representatives, which it plans to further expand to approximately 140 sales representatives assuming approval of its drug RHB-105 (Talicia) for the treatment of H. pylori infection. RHB-105's PDUFA date is set for November 2, 2019.

The license agreement provides for high twenty percent royalties and potential regulatory and commercial cash milestones totalling up to USD 100m, plus a USD 12m down-payment in RedHill ADSs (American Depositary Shares listed on NASDAQ). Cosmo will be the exclusive supplier of Aemcolo™.

The share subscription agreement provides for an investment of USD 36.3m in RedHill ADSs at a price equal to the last 30-day average. Together with the ADSs received as down-payment, Cosmo will hold an overall stake in the company of 19.56% and will become the largest shareholder in RedHill. Cosmo will be entitled to appoint one board member of RedHill.

Mauro Ajani, Chairman of Cosmo, said: "This deal is another big step in the transformation of Cosmo and it is closer to our history. After the deals with Medtronic, where we partnered AI and Eleview, we have now found the right US partner for Aemcolo™. We are most pleased to become RedHill's largest shareholder: this stake is strategic and a demonstration of trust. We look forward to contributing towards making RedHill a rousing success."

Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo, said: "After having received several offers, we believe we have found in RedHill the features for a long and successful collaboration: a strong and expert management team with a history of commercial success, a very interesting pipeline, a company size where our contribution could make a substantial difference and the opportunity of an equity for product deal. We are very happy to start this new partnership".

"Cosmo is a world leader in optimized therapies for gastrointestinal diseases with a strong track record of success, expertise and commitment to changing the treatment landscape for patients", said Dror Ben-Asher, RedHill's CEO. "The strategic partnership with Cosmo is an important validation of RedHill's commercial capabilities, promising late-stage pipeline and overall strategy to become a leading gastrointestinal-focused company in the US. Cosmo's investment in RedHill ahead of the potential FDA approval and if approved by the FDA, the launch of RHB-105 (Talicia) and the addition of Aemcolo® to our GI product portfolio positions us well for the future. We are proud to have Cosmo as our partner and look forward to a successful strategic collaboration."

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused in treating selected Gastrointestinal Disorders and Endoscopy. The Company's proprietary clinical development pipeline specifically addresses innovative treatments for IBD, Colonic Infections and detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has recently entered into a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of its novel Artificial Intelligence device to be used in coloscopies and GI procedures. Further, Cosmo is the licensee for US of the novel agent for procedural sedation, Remimazolam. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the development and commercialization of clinical late-stage, proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill commercializes and promotes several gastrointestinal products in the U.S.: Donnatal® - a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; EnteraGam® - a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools and Mytesi® - an anti-diarrheal drug indicated for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. RedHill's key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) RHB-105 (Talicia®) for the treatment and eradication of Helicobacter pylori infection with a U.S. NDA submitted and accepted for priority review with a target PDUFA action date of November 2, 2019; (ii) RHB-104, with positive top-line results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; (iii) RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; (iv) RHB-102 (Bekinda®), with positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; (v) Yeliva® (ABC294640), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; (vi) RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. and (vii) RHB-107, a Phase 2-stage first-in-class, serine protease inhibitor, targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases. More information about the Company is available at: www.redhillbio.com

Kalender

Credit Suisse Small & Mid Cap Conference, Zurich

November 13, 2019

Jefferies Global Health Care Conference, London

November 20, 2019

FY Results

March 2020

Annual General Meeting

May 2020

Contact:

Niall Donnelly, Chief Financial Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of 1933.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V.
01:05aCosmo licenses Aemcolo™ for the USA to RedHill Biopharma and takes a 19..
TE
07/30Cosmo Half-Year Report 2019
TE
07/05Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Posts GI Genius Video Demonstration at Image 2019 Confe..
TE
07/02COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS : announces Canadian Agency approval of Eleview for endosc..
AQ
07/01Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces Canadian Agency approval of Eleview® for endo..
TE
06/24COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS : announces Publication of Review of Aemcolo as Treatment ..
AQ
06/21Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces Publication of Review of Aemcolo™ as Tr..
TE
06/11COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS : N.V. - FDA accepts filing of NDA for Remimazolam
AQ
06/10FDA accepts filing of NDA for Remimazolam
TE
05/29COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS' : Shareholders approve all Agenda Items at Annual General..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 47,6 M
EBIT 2019 -22,9 M
Net income 2019 -32,9 M
Finance 2019 146 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -30,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -95,4x
EV / Sales2019 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 8,99x
Capitalization 1 000 M
Chart COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 106,11  €
Last Close Price 68,41  €
Spread / Highest target 98,5%
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro E. Della Chà Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mauro Severino Ajani Chairman
Giuseppe Cipriano Chief Operating Officer
Niall Donnelly Chief Financial Officer
Luigi Moro Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V.-15.47%1 113
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.94%356 736
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.25%245 163
MERCK AND COMPANY10.52%216 224
PFIZER-16.75%200 998
NOVARTIS16.20%198 756
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group