Cosmo Half-Year Report 2019

Dublin, Ireland - 30 July 2019 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) reports half-year results for the period ended 30 June 2019.

Key Events Half-Year 2019 - Products and Business

Revolutionary artificial intelligence product GI Genius for the detection of lesions during colonoscopy unveiled and subsequent worldwide validation deal entered into with Medtronic.



Collaboration agreement entered into with Medtronic in the artificial intelligence field for additional indications.



Eleview® distribution agreement entered into with Medtronic for USA, China and South America with sales expected to begin in August 2019.



Investigational New Drug (IND) for new chemical entity CB-03-10 for new oncologic product accepted by the FDA.



ByFavo™ (remimazolam) NDA accepted by the FDA.



Aries restructuring completed, savings of c. €20m expected in 2019.



Very positive results of Breezula® full phase II clinical trial announced by our associate Cassiopea.



Aemcolo™ phase II proof of concept study in IBS-D progressed.



Health Canada approved Eleview® which will be commercialised by Pharmascience under the existing licence agreement.



GI Genius to start sales in Europe in July 2019 by Medtronic.



Aemcolo™ commercial launch to take place end of July 2019 with direct marketing strategy.

Alessandro Della Chà, Chief Executive Officer, said: "In the first half of this year we took a number of key steps. Following the regulatory delay of MB MMX we have reduced our U.S. cost base significantly; announced new interesting product opportunities (GI Genius and CB-03-10); entered into important deals with Medtronic; shifted strategy for our medical devices and for the Aemcolo launch. In doing so, we are not expecting significant impact on financial results this year, but rather to lay a solid foundation for things to come."

"Although our focus is to achieve US approval for GI Genius in H1 2020, sales have already started in Europe; Aemcolo launch in the US is still on track for end of July and Eleview sales in the US will be reinitiated in August by Medtronic," added Mr Della Chà. "As of June 30, the total of cash and investment in funds, market value of our Cassiopea stake and treasury shares is approx. € 539m/CHF 590m, providing ample financing and flexibility to pursue our strategy for growth. We look to the future with optimism. 2020 will be a pivotal year for us, when we expect to return to profitability."

Financial Highlights Half-Year 2019

Revenues €21.5m vs €36.7m last year, impacted by the generic competition for Uceris® and Lialda® in 2018 and up-front fees and milestones received in prior year which did not reoccur.



Operating costs down 11.8% to €38.7m following cost reductions in our U.S. organisation. ​



Operating loss €17.2m vs €7.2m last year​.



Net financial expense €2.6m mainly relates to interest on convertible bonds of €4.1m of which cash impact €2.2m. ​



Loss for the period €20.8m including share of Cassiopea loss €2.8m, ESOP costs of €3m and €4.1m convertible bond charge of which € 2.2m coupon paid. ​



Cash outflow from operations before changes in working capital €11.0m for the period.



Cash and investments in funds €324.0m vs €375.8m at FY18 YE (excluding €35.5m treasury shares). ​



Cosmo's stake in Cassiopea worth €180m at 30 June 2019.



Total assets €594.7m vs €625.7m at FY18 YE.



Equity €404.4m vs €444.8m at FY18 YE​.



Purchased 212,214 treasury shares in H1 for €17.2m. As at 30 June 2019 total treasury shares held 413,984.

Key figures

EUR 1,000 H1 2019 H1 2018 Income statement Revenues 21,507 36,660 Other income 277 240 Cost of sales (11,029) (10,714) R&D costs (7,667) (4,459) SG&A costs (20,289) (28,938) Net Operating Expenses (38,708) (43,871) Operating loss (17,201) (7,211) Net finance (expenses) / income (2,600) 4,823 Share of result of associate (2,818) (2,895) Loss before taxes (22,619) (5,283) Income tax 1,837 (2,506) Loss for the period (20,782) (7,789) Shares Weighted average number of shares 14,715,110 15,033,234 Earnings per share (in EUR) (1.407) (0.518)

EUR 1,000 30 Jun 19 31 Dec 18 Statement of financial position Non-current assets 243,103 251,519 Cash and cash equivalents 158,406 210,689 Other current assets 193,222 163,478 Liabilities 190,369 180,832 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 404,362 443,760 Equity ratio (%) 68.0% 71.1%

The Half-Year Report 2019 with further information was published on 30 July 2019, 07:00 am CET, and is available for download at:

http://www.cosmopharmaceuticals.com/investor-relations/financial-reports

