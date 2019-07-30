Log in
Cosmo Half-Year Report 2019

0
07/30/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Cosmo Half-Year Report 2019

Dublin, Ireland - 30 July 2019 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) reports half-year results for the period ended 30 June 2019.

Key Events Half-Year 2019 - Products and Business

  • Revolutionary artificial intelligence product GI Genius for the detection of lesions during colonoscopy unveiled and subsequent worldwide validation deal entered into with Medtronic.
  • Collaboration agreement entered into with Medtronic in the artificial intelligence field for additional indications.
  • Eleview® distribution agreement entered into with Medtronic for USA, China and South America with sales expected to begin in August 2019.
  • Investigational New Drug (IND) for new chemical entity CB-03-10 for new oncologic product accepted by the FDA.
  • ByFavo™ (remimazolam) NDA accepted by the FDA.
  • Aries restructuring completed, savings of c. €20m expected in 2019.
  • Very positive results of Breezula® full phase II clinical trial announced by our associate Cassiopea.
  • Aemcolo™ phase II proof of concept study in IBS-D progressed.
  • Health Canada approved Eleview® which will be commercialised by Pharmascience under the existing licence agreement.
  • GI Genius to start sales in Europe in July 2019 by Medtronic.
  • Aemcolo™ commercial launch to take place end of July 2019 with direct marketing strategy.

Alessandro Della Chà, Chief Executive Officer, said: "In the first half of this year we took a number of key steps. Following the regulatory delay of MB MMX we have reduced our U.S. cost base significantly; announced new interesting product opportunities (GI Genius and CB-03-10); entered into important deals with Medtronic; shifted strategy for our medical devices and for the Aemcolo launch. In doing so, we are not expecting significant impact on financial results this year, but rather to lay a solid foundation for things to come."

"Although our focus is to achieve US approval for GI Genius in H1 2020, sales have already started in Europe; Aemcolo launch in the US is still on track for end of July and Eleview sales in the US will be reinitiated in August by Medtronic," added Mr Della Chà. "As of June 30, the total of cash and investment in funds, market value of our Cassiopea stake and treasury shares is approx. € 539m/CHF 590m, providing ample financing and flexibility to pursue our strategy for growth. We look to the future with optimism. 2020 will be a pivotal year for us, when we expect to return to profitability."

Financial Highlights Half-Year 2019

  • Revenues €21.5m vs €36.7m last year, impacted by the generic competition for Uceris® and Lialda® in 2018 and up-front fees and milestones received in prior year which did not reoccur.
  • Operating costs down 11.8% to €38.7m following cost reductions in our U.S. organisation. ​
  • Operating loss €17.2m vs €7.2m last year​.
  • Net financial expense €2.6m mainly relates to interest on convertible bonds of €4.1m of which cash impact €2.2m. ​
  • Loss for the period €20.8m including share of Cassiopea loss €2.8m, ESOP costs of €3m and €4.1m convertible bond charge of which € 2.2m coupon paid. ​
  • Cash outflow from operations before changes in working capital €11.0m for the period.
  • Cash and investments in funds €324.0m vs €375.8m at FY18 YE (excluding €35.5m treasury shares). ​
  • Cosmo's stake in Cassiopea worth €180m at 30 June 2019.
  • Total assets €594.7m vs €625.7m at FY18 YE.
  • Equity €404.4m vs €444.8m at FY18 YE​.
  • Purchased 212,214 treasury shares in H1 for €17.2m. As at 30 June 2019 total treasury shares held 413,984.

Key figures

EUR 1,000

H1 2019

H1 2018

Income statement

Revenues

21,507

36,660

Other income

277

240

Cost of sales

(11,029)

(10,714)

R&D costs

(7,667)

(4,459)

SG&A costs

(20,289)

(28,938)

Net Operating Expenses

(38,708)

(43,871)

Operating loss

(17,201)

(7,211)

Net finance (expenses) / income

(2,600)

4,823

Share of result of associate

(2,818)

(2,895)

Loss before taxes

(22,619)

(5,283)

Income tax

1,837

(2,506)

Loss for the period

(20,782)

(7,789)

Shares

Weighted average number of shares

14,715,110

15,033,234

Earnings per share (in EUR)

(1.407)

(0.518)

EUR 1,000

30 Jun 19

31 Dec 18

Statement of financial position

Non-current assets

243,103

251,519

Cash and cash equivalents

158,406

210,689

Other current assets

193,222

163,478

Liabilities

190,369

180,832

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

404,362

443,760

Equity ratio (%)

68.0%

71.1%

The Half-Year Report 2019 with further information was published on 30 July 2019, 07:00 am CET, and is available for download at:

http://www.cosmopharmaceuticals.com/investor-relations/financial-reports

Half-Year 2019 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 10:30am CET

Alessandro Della Chà, CEO, Luigi Moro, CSO, Niall Donnelly, CFO will present the half-year results 2019 and will provide an update of Cosmo's activities. The conference call is scheduled to last 30-45 minutes and will be held in English.

Dial-in numbers:

From Continental Europe:

+41 (0)58 310 50 00

From UK:

+44 (0)207 107 06 13

From USA:

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The presentation is available for download at:

http://www.cosmopharma.com/ir/presentations.aspx

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused in treating selected Gastrointestinal Disorders and Endoscopy. The Company's proprietary clinical development pipeline specifically addresses innovative treatments for IBD, Colonic Infections and detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has recently entered into a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of its novel Artificial Intelligence device to be used in coloscopies and GI procedures. Further, Cosmo is the licensee for US of the novel agent for procedural sedation, ByFavo™ (remimazolam). For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

Next events

Full-year results 2019 reporting

March 2020

Annual General Meeting

May 2020

Contact:

John Manieri, Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

jmanieri@cosmopharma.com

Disclaimer

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of 1933.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
