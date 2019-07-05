Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Posts GI Genius Video Demonstration at Image 2019 Conference

Dublin - July 5, 2019 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN), a specialty pharmaceutical company leader in the field of selected gastrointestinal disorders and endoscopy, disclosed today that it has posted on its website a video demonstration of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) device, GI Genius, which was presented during Image 2019, one of the most prestigious endoscopy conferences. The video was not previously available except to attendees of the conference, which took place from June 13-15, at the Humanitas Hospital in Milano Italy.

GI Genius is a new AI-enhanced endoscopy device, providing endoscopists with a virtual second observer to assist in endoscopy exams. Studies have shown that having a second observer can increase polyp detection rate (1,2,3,4). GI Genius utilizes AI deep learning to assist endoscopists in detecting polyps. Cosmo's partner Medtronic holds worldwide rights to market GI Genius. GI Genius is CE-marked and is now available in Europe; Cosmo is undertaking a U.S. pivotal clinical performance trial to support the device registration with the US Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Colonoscopies performed with GI Genius were, for the first time, demonstrated live during Image 2019 by prof. Michael Wallace, Gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Florida, prof. Alessandro Repici, Head of Gastroenterology at Humanitas Hospital in Rozzano (Milan) and prof. Cesare Hassan, Gastroenterologist at Hospital Regina Margherita (Rome). These colonoscopies were broadcast during the event to a wide global audience of endoscopy professionals attending the event. A recording of one video was later shared on a social network and has since received over 225,000 views.

"We are thankful for the interest the endoscopy community has shown in GI Genius," said Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. "In order to make this material more accessible to interested parties, we are making it publicly available on our website for the first time."

The video recording of the live colonoscopy performed by Prof. Michael Wallace with the assistance of GI Genius has been posted on Cosmo's website.

Please find the video on Cosmo's multimedia gallery:

https://www.cosmopharma.com/news-and-media/multimedia-gallery

Watch the video also on youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXAtyXdaml0&t=16s