Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV    COPN   NL0011832936

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV

(COPN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Posts GI Genius Video Demonstration at Image 2019 Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Posts GI Genius Video Demonstration at Image 2019 Conference

Video show recording of live AI-enhanced colonoscopy with GI Genius

Dublin - July 5, 2019 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN), a specialty pharmaceutical company leader in the field of selected gastrointestinal disorders and endoscopy, disclosed today that it has posted on its website a video demonstration of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) device, GI Genius, which was presented during Image 2019, one of the most prestigious endoscopy conferences. The video was not previously available except to attendees of the conference, which took place from June 13-15, at the Humanitas Hospital in Milano Italy.

GI Genius is a new AI-enhanced endoscopy device, providing endoscopists with a virtual second observer to assist in endoscopy exams. Studies have shown that having a second observer can increase polyp detection rate (1,2,3,4). GI Genius utilizes AI deep learning to assist endoscopists in detecting polyps. Cosmo's partner Medtronic holds worldwide rights to market GI Genius. GI Genius is CE-marked and is now available in Europe; Cosmo is undertaking a U.S. pivotal clinical performance trial to support the device registration with the US Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Colonoscopies performed with GI Genius were, for the first time, demonstrated live during Image 2019 by prof. Michael Wallace, Gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Florida, prof. Alessandro Repici, Head of Gastroenterology at Humanitas Hospital in Rozzano (Milan) and prof. Cesare Hassan, Gastroenterologist at Hospital Regina Margherita (Rome). These colonoscopies were broadcast during the event to a wide global audience of endoscopy professionals attending the event. A recording of one video was later shared on a social network and has since received over 225,000 views.

"We are thankful for the interest the endoscopy community has shown in GI Genius," said Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. "In order to make this material more accessible to interested parties, we are making it publicly available on our website for the first time."

1 Lee et al., Gastrointest Endosc. 2011 Nov; 74(5):1094-102.

2 Aslanian et al., Am J Gastroenterol. 2013 Feb; 108(2):166-72.

3 Rogart et al., Am J Gastroenterol. 2008 Nov; 103(11):2841-6.

4 Buchner et al., Gastrointest Endosc. 2011 Jun; 73(6):1223-31.

The video recording of the live colonoscopy performed by Prof. Michael Wallace with the assistance of GI Genius has been posted on Cosmo's website.

Please find the video on Cosmo's multimedia gallery:

https://www.cosmopharma.com/news-and-media/multimedia-gallery

Watch the video also on youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXAtyXdaml0&t=16s

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused in treating selected Gastrointestinal Disorders and Endoscopy. The Company's proprietary clinical development pipeline specifically addresses innovative treatments for IBD, Colonic Infections and detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has recently entered into a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of its novel Artificial Intelligence device to be used in coloscopies and GI procedures. Further, Cosmo is the licensee for US of the novel agent for procedural sedation, Remimazolam. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

Next events

Half-Year Results

August 2, 2019

Contact

John Manieri, Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 (1) 8170 370

jmanieri@cosmopharma.com

Disclaimer

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of 1933.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV
01:05aCosmo Pharmaceuticals Posts GI Genius Video Demonstration at Image 2019 Confe..
TE
07/02COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS : announces Canadian Agency approval of Eleview for endosc..
AQ
07/01Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces Canadian Agency approval of Eleview® for endo..
TE
06/24COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS : announces Publication of Review of Aemcolo as Treatment ..
AQ
06/21Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces Publication of Review of Aemcolo™ as Tr..
TE
06/11COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS : N.V. - FDA accepts filing of NDA for Remimazolam
AQ
06/10FDA accepts filing of NDA for Remimazolam
TE
05/29COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS' : Shareholders approve all Agenda Items at Annual General..
AQ
05/28Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' Shareholders approve all Agenda Items at Annual Genera..
TE
05/09COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS : New exclusive Distribution Agreement for Eleview with Me..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 59,7 M
EBIT 2019 -10,4 M
Net income 2019 -23,2 M
Finance 2019 175 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -57,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -455x
EV / Sales2019 19,1x
EV / Sales2020 10,2x
Capitalization 1 313 M
Chart COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV
Duration : Period :
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 121  €
Last Close Price 88,5  €
Spread / Highest target 74,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro E. Della Chà Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mauro Severino Ajani Chairman
Giuseppe Cipriano Chief Operating Officer
Niall Donnelly Chief Financial Officer
Luigi Moro Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV8.19%1 431
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.51%377 390
PFIZER1.31%246 500
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.15.63%243 821
ROCHE HOLDING17.46%243 821
MERCK AND COMPANY11.91%223 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About