Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces Canadian Agency approval of Eleview® for endoscopic resections of polyps

Dublin - July 1, 2019 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN), a specialty pharmaceutical company leader in the field of selected gastrointestinal disorders and endoscopy, announced today that Health Canada has approved Eleview®, a sub-mucosal injectable formulation used to facilitate the removal of colonic lesions more safely and quickly. Eleview® will be commercialized in Canada by Pendopharm (Division of Pharmascience Inc.) under an existing license and supply agreement. Eleview® already is approved and marketed in the US and EU.



"Approval from Health Canada further expands the geographic reach of this innovative product, providing this new market with an important tool to help removal of mucosal lesions during an endoscopy. We are looking forward to Eleview® sales in Canada and U.S. as Pharmascience and our U.S. partner, Medtronic, leverage their well-established marketing organizations." said Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

Eleview® is a blue injectable liquid composition that is intended for use in gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures for submucosal lift of polyps, adenomas, early-stage cancers, or other gastrointestinal mucosal lesions, prior to removal with a snare or other endoscopic device. Eleview® also assists the endoscopist performing the resection procedure by visualizing the margins of the target lesion, thereby decreasing the risk of incomplete resection and potential perforation.