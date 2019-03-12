Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces denial of Methylene Blue MMX appeal and beginning of activity to start second phase III trial

Dublin, Ireland - March 12, 2019 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) today provided a regulatory update for Methylene Blue MMX, an investigational new drug product for visualization of lesions in patients undergoing colonoscopy to improve overall detection of adenomas and carcinomas.

The FDA Office of New Drugs (OND), Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) has denied Cosmo's last appeal, while stating again that the completed phase III clinical trial has been successful and statistically significant without deviation from the protocol. According to the FDA, since Methylene Blue MMX is not intended to cure a disease but help the prevention of colorectal cancer and will likely be taken by millions of patients undergoing colonoscopy, a phase III confirmatory trial is needed to approve the drug.

"While we are very disappointed about this outcome as the agreed Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) provided for a single trial, the time spent in the dispute resolution process has been essential in helping both us and the Agency fully understand the potential of Methylene Blue MMX," said Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. "For this reason, we will not pursue further appeals. We intend now to present a new clinical plan with different endpoints that will take into account the excellent and undisputed findings of the completed phase III. Methylene Blue MMX has already proven to be efficacious and to have the potential to be a tremendous help to increase the performance of endoscopists. Upon agreement with the Agency on the new trial design we will start immediately the confirmatory phase III trial to bring this product as quickly as possible to the market."