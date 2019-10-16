Cosmos Holdings Engages Exchange Listing To Assist with its NASDAQ-Listing

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: COSM) (the “Company”) today announced it has engaged Exchange Listing LLC to assist with the planning and implementation of an up-listing of its common stock to the NASDAQ Capital Markets.



“We plan to list our securities on NASDAQ Capital Markets as a next stage in our corporate growth and development,” said Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings. “We believe such a listing will provide a broader trading platform for our existing and prospective shareholders, enhance our ability to attract institutional investors, and allow us to gain greater access to long-term growth capital.”

Exchange Listing, with offices in Irvine, California, will advise Cosmos with all aspects of its transition to a senior exchange, including guidance in structuring the Company to meet the listing requirements and identifying, resolving and addressing any listing obstacles.

“Stock exchanges have complex rules and policies relating to new listings and the establishment and maintenance of an appropriate corporate governance structure,” said Peter Goldstein, Co-Founder and Chairman of Exchange Listing. “We look forward to assisting Cosmos through the entire up-listing process from assuring that it satisfies the regulatory requirements through obtaining exchange approval.”

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve patients' lives and outcomes. The Company has concentrated in sales and marketing of branded pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter medicines and the production of generic medicines. It is focused on expanding the business of its operating subsidiaries - SkyPharm S.A., Cosmofarm ltd, and DecaHedron ltd - to become an international pharmaceutical company. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki & Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com .

About Exchange Listing LLC

Exchange Listing provides quality companies with direct access to a one-stop solution in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on a senior exchange such as Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange in the most cost effective and efficient process available. The firm’s founders, strategic partners and advisors are entrepreneurs with many backgrounds in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance and business management, and have served as officers and directors of public and private companies.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements, including, but not limited to, the listing of the Company’s securities on a National Security and gain greater access to long-term capital, involve unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. Important factors that might cause such differences are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations Contact:

Nathan Abler

Phone: 714-742-4180

E-mail: nabler@dresnerco.com



