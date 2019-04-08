Costain : Director Declaration

COSTAIN GROUP PLC
('Costain' or the 'Company')
Board Notification - External Directorship
Costain has been informed of the appointment of Alison Wood, Non-Executive Director of the Company, as an independent non-executive director of Cairn Energy PLC with effect from 1 July 2019.
08 April 2019
|
Enquiries:
Costain
|
Tel: 01628 842 444
|
Tracey Wood, Company Secretary
Sara Lipscombe, Group Communications Director
|
|
|
|
Instinctif Partners
|
Tel: 020 7457 2020
|
Mark Garraway
|
|
James Gray
|
