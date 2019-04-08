Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Costain Group PLC    COST   GB00B64NSP76

COSTAIN GROUP PLC

(COST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 04/08 04:35:09 am
357.5 GBp   +0.14%
03:58aCOSTAIN : Director Declaration
PU
04/03COSTAIN : Long Term Incentive Plan - Listing Application
PU
04/02COSTAIN : Automated design a game-changer for the railway
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Costain : Director Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 03:58am EDT

COSTAIN GROUP PLC

('Costain' or the 'Company')

Board Notification - External Directorship

Costain has been informed of the appointment of Alison Wood, Non-Executive Director of the Company, as an independent non-executive director of Cairn Energy PLC with effect from 1 July 2019.

08 April 2019

Enquiries:

Costain

Tel: 01628 842 444

Tracey Wood, Company Secretary

Sara Lipscombe, Group Communications Director

Instinctif Partners

Tel: 020 7457 2020

Mark Garraway

James Gray

Disclaimer

Costain Group plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 07:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSTAIN GROUP PLC
03:58aCOSTAIN : Director Declaration
PU
04/03COSTAIN : Long Term Incentive Plan - Listing Application
PU
04/02COSTAIN : Automated design a game-changer for the railway
PU
03/22COSTAIN : appointed to deliver A19 improvements
PU
03/22COSTAIN : Notice of AGM
PU
03/20COSTAIN : selected as AMP7 delivery partner
PU
03/01COSTAIN GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
01/15COSTAIN : First tower crane arrives as HS2 prepares to demolish Euston towers
PU
01/03COSTAIN : Year End Trading Update - 3 January 2019
PU
01/03COSTAIN : Year End Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 464 M
EBIT 2019 55,3 M
Net income 2019 40,3 M
Finance 2019 113 M
Yield 2019 4,54%
P/E ratio 2019 10,08
P/E ratio 2020 9,04
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 383 M
Chart COSTAIN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Costain Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAIN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,92  GBP
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Wyllie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Golby Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Oliver Bickerstaff Director-Finance & Non-Executive Director
Jane Ann Lodge Senior Independent Director
Alison J. Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTAIN GROUP PLC13.15%498
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP31.22%10 624
SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD14.91%3 753
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.24.60%3 650
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%2 763
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO LTD21.34%2 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About