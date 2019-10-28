Costain : NEW CONTRACT AWARDS ACROSS THE HIGHWAYS SECTOR

Costain Group PLC

('Costain' or 'the Group' or 'the Company')

NEW CONTRACT AWARDS ACROSS THE HIGHWAYS SECTOR

28 October 2019

Costain, the smart infrastructure solutions company, has been awarded a range of new highways contracts in the last quarter, totalling over £150 million. The projects awarded incorporate a mix of services from consultancy and digital technology solutions through to programme management and complex project delivery, demonstrating Costain's strong capabilities to add value in shaping the UK's future transport infrastructure.

The contract wins include a major project for Lancashire County Council, which will see Costain deliver Preston Western Distributor Road Project, including the new East West Link Road and the new Cottam Link Road.

Under this contract, Costain will support the improvement in capacity and connectivity across the region's strategic road network, as well as improving connections to residential areas through enhanced pedestrian and cycle route access.

The appointment to the scheme follows successful collaboration with Lancashire County Council during Early Contractor Involvement, drawing on Costain's consultancy expertise to progress the scheme through planning, design development and the budget development phases.

Deploying leading edge ways of working and using data driven programme management, the project will deliver enhanced outcomes for the client. The delivery phase of the project commenced this month and is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Costain has also recently been awarded a contract by Highways England to install enhanced highways technology within three areas in the South East. This technology will assist with the management of traffic on the trunk road and motorway network, helping Highways England improve safety, relieve congestion and provide an enhanced experience for the customer.

Alex Vaughan, CEO of Costain, commented:

'We're at the forefront of this exciting sector, helping our clients shape the UK transportation landscape. An increasing number of companies are looking for consultancy and digital technology expertise, alongside complex programme capabilities, in the delivery of vital projects to support our highways network. Through our integrated service mix we can provide a full value proposition, to deliver much-needed capacity and resilience enhancements across the UK's road network.'

