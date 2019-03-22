Costain : appointed to deliver A19 improvements

22 March 2019

Costain, the smart infrastructure solutions company, has been appointed to deliver major improvements on the A19 for Highways England as part of their Regional Investment Programme ('RIP').

Costain has been working with Highways England and local stakeholders to develop the design and delivery strategy for the £125m upgrade scheme.

The improvements at Testo's roundabout will improve severe congestion and reduce drivers' journey times. The roundabout is a major junction linking the north-south A19 corridor with the strategic eastern route around the busy Tyneside conurbation. Following development consent for the project, having been granted by the Secretary of State for Transport in September 2018, construction work is expected to commence imminently.

In partnership with Highways England, Costain is also developing a scheme to improve the adjacent junction at Downhill Lane. Construction there will be integrated into the Testo's improvements.

The A19 appointment follows Costain's six-year RIP framework contract award by Highways England as Delivery Integration Partner in the North Region and in the East Region, announced in November 2018. Although not part of this framework, the A19 improvements are a timely precursor to other major highway schemes planned in the north east under the RIP.

Costain brings significant expertise in the management of complex project delivery and a focus on technology and innovation, which will support the key objectives outlined by Highways England in its Strategic Business Plan for 2015-2020 to improve safety, increase capacity and to improve the user experience across its network.

Andrew Wyllie CBE, chief executive of Costain, commented:

'I am delighted that we are at the forefront of helping Highways England deliver its ambitious Regional Investment Programme, which will significantly enhance network capacity, improving the lives of local people and supporting broad-based economic growth.'

