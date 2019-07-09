Log in
COSTAIN GROUP PLC

COSTAIN GROUP PLC

(COST)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/09 04:53:45 am
179.2 GBp   -1.54%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Costain : appointed to deliver major redevelopment of Gatwick Airport station

07/09/2019 | 04:48am EDT

9 July 2019

Costain, the smart infrastructure solutions company, has been appointed by Network Rail Southern Region to deliver the £150 million redevelopment of Gatwick Airport station.

Costain, which previously led the scheme through its planning and design stages, will now undertake the improvement works needed to create a safer, more convenient interchange between the station platforms and Gatwick International Airport.

Work is expected to begin in early 2020 and be completed during 2022.

Gatwick airport is the UK's second busiest airport with the rail station one of the 10 busiest stations in the UK outside of London, handling in excess of 20 million passengers annually. The redevelopment works will provide crucial increased capacity to support airport growth and a significantly enhanced passenger experience.

Alex Vaughan, chief executive officer, commented:

'The development at Gatwick will transform the existing station and provide a greatly enhanced experience for airport and passengers.

'Costain's extensive capability to deliver complex programmes, using leading edge smart technology, will ensure travellers are kept moving at every stage of the works, minimising disruption during this capacity-critical redevelopment.'

ENDS

Disclaimer

Costain Group plc published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 08:47:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 268 M
EBIT 2019 39,3 M
Net income 2019 14,4 M
Finance 2019 92,6 M
Yield 2019 6,44%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 6,95x
EV / Sales2019 0,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
Capitalization 196 M
Chart COSTAIN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Costain Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAIN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,86  GBP
Last Close Price 1,82  GBP
Spread / Highest target 95,1%
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Wyllie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Golby Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Oliver Bickerstaff Director-Finance & Non-Executive Director
Jane Ann Lodge Senior Independent Director
Alison J. Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTAIN GROUP PLC-42.31%256
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP42.92%11 572
SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD7.68%3 427
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.2.72%2 933
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%2 152
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO LTD11.89%1 922
