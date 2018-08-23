Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Costain Group PLC    COST   GB00B64NSP76

COSTAIN GROUP PLC (COST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Costain : awarded Network Rail contract to create 'Meerkat' enhanced warning device to reduce risk at level crossings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 08:57am CEST

23 August 2018

Costain, the smart infrastructure solutions company, has been commissioned by Network Rail to develop a new type of enhanced warning technology which will help reduce the number of incidents at passive footpath and bridleway level crossings across Britain.

Currently around five people a year are killed at level crossings in Britain with hundreds of reported near misses. The new enhanced warning devices - which will detect an oncoming train and provide an audible and visible warning to alert users - will have a significant impact on public safety at level crossings.

The contract will see Costain's team work closely with Network Rail to develop the technology and the first units are expected to be installed within the next 12 months. Work is already underway to design and develop the Meerkat solution. When developed and approved, the Meerkat contract sees the technology installed at sites across Britain over the next five years.

Andrew Wyllie CBE, chief executive at Costain, said: 'Maintaining safety on the rail network is an important focus and the award of this contract demonstrates how smart infrastructure solutions can help save lives.'

Allan Spence, head of passenger and public safety at Network Rail said: 'This is an important project which will help further reduce level crossing risk across the network. Meerkat will give users information on whether it is safe to cross and allow us to replace hundreds of Victorian 'whistleboards' - helping line side neighbours as well as improving safety.'

ENDS

Notes to Editor

About Costain

Costain helps to improve people's lives by deploying technology-based engineering solutions to meet urgent national needs across the UK's energy, water and transportation infrastructures. We have been shaping the world in which we live for the past 150 years.

The Group's 'Engineering Tomorrow' strategy involves focusing on blue chip clients in chosen sectors whose major spending plans are underpinned by strategic national needs, regulatory commitments or essential maintenance requirements.

Costain's 4,000 people, who are committed to high performance and safe delivery, are working on a number of high profile contracts in the UK incorporating a broad range of innovative services across the whole life-cycle of our clients' assets and does so through the delivery of consultancy, technology, asset optimisation and complex delivery services.

For more information visit www.costain.com

Media contacts
For press enquiries contact:
Instinctif Partners: 0207 427 1400 / [email protected]
Jeremy Durrant - [email protected]
Emily Smart - [email protected]

Disclaimer

Costain Group plc published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 06:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSTAIN GROUP PLC
08:57aCOSTAIN : awarded Network Rail contract to create 'Meerkat' enhanced warning dev..
PU
08/21COSTAIN : awarded connected vehicle technology contract
PU
08/17COSTAIN GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
08/17COSTAIN : launches England’s first SHE apprenticeship
PU
08/16COSTAIN : Crossrail delivery team win ROSPA Gold
PU
07/17COSTAIN : LGBT+ and Allies network celebrate diversity at Pride in London
PU
07/06COSTAIN : We’re at #PrideinLondon on Saturday, and we’ll see you the..
PU
07/03COSTAIN : Half Year Trading Update
PU
06/28COSTAIN GROUP PLC : half-yearly sales release
06/21COSTAIN : behavioural safety programme achieves platinum status
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Citigroup and Visa take AmEx's spot with Costco 
2015Why Did Buffett Keep Buying IBM? - Cramer's Mad Money (2/27/15) 
2015IMPECCABLE QUALITY BUT THERE ARE NO : Part 8 
2015WalMart Biting The Bullet Does Not Make It A Buy 
2015Dividend-Stingy Wal-Mart Was Already On Probation, So What Now? 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 634 M
EBIT 2018 52,0 M
Net income 2018 35,6 M
Finance 2018 134 M
Yield 2018 3,47%
P/E ratio 2018 13,79
P/E ratio 2019 12,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 455 M
Chart COSTAIN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Costain Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAIN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,33  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Wyllie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Golby Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Oliver Bickerstaff Director-Finance & Non-Executive Director
Jane Ann Lodge Senior Independent Director
Alison J. Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTAIN GROUP PLC-3.58%593
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP10.63%10 369
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-27.27%2 817
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%2 541
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO LTD-9.58%1 947
DILIP BUILDCON LTD-13.85%1 673
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.