COSTAIN GROUP PLC

(COST)
Costain : commits to deliver low carbon whole life solutions to every client by 2023 and to be net zero by 2035

02/24/2020 | 08:42am EST

PRESS RELEASE

24 February 2020

In an industry first, Costain, the smart infrastructure solutions company, has today launched its detailed climate change action plan in which it commits to deliver low carbon solutions, including tackling 'Scope 3' emissions, to every client by 2023 and to be net zero by 2035. This will be via a whole life cycle approach, eliminating our clients' and supply chain's emissions as well as our own.

Working collaboratively with government, clients, partners and its supply chain, Costain has revealed that by 2023, every solution delivered for clients will propose at least one low carbon option, with whole life cycle zero carbon emission solutions being delivered by 2035. The plan also outlines how the Group will play a leading role in the development and delivery of both carbon capture and clean and renewable energy generation to reduce carbon footprints across every sector.

Costain has published how it will reduce plant emissions, incorporate low or zero carbon materials, switch all of its energy connections to carbon neutral energy tariffs and overhaul its vehicle fleet to ultralow emission vehicles as elements of the commitment to reduce its total solution footprint to net zero by 2035.

The Group is already on its journey to be a clean growth leader, working with government, regulators and clients to enable the uptake of low carbon technologies such as carbon capture and hydrogen as well as connected and autonomous vehicles. Costain is also actively supporting its people to help change their behaviours with sites and offices recently taking an entire day to recognise how they can reduce their carbon footprint both at home and at work.

Alex Vaughan, CEO said: 'Eliminating carbon emissions is fundamental to ensure we help shape UK infrastructure to mitigate and adapt to the global challenge of climate change. We are developing and offering our clients low carbon, whole life solutions to ensure that we make a positive difference over the next decade.'

ENDS

Notes to Editors

Click here to view the climate change action plan.

For more information on our decarbonisation solutions, click here.

About Costain

Costain helps to improve people's lives with integrated, leading edge, smart infrastructure solutions across the UK's energy, water, transportation and defence markets. We help our clients improve their business performance by increasing capacity, improving customer service, safeguarding security, enhancing resilience, decarbonising and delivering increased efficiency. Our vision is to be the UK's leading smart infrastructure solutions company. We will achieve this by focusing on blue chip clients whose major spending plans are underpinned by strategic national needs, regulatory commitments, legislation or essential performance requirements. We offer our clients leading edge solutions that are digitally optimised through the following five services which cover the whole lifecycle of their assets: future-shaping strategic consultancy; consultancy and advisory; digital technology solutions; asset optimisation and complex programme delivery. Our culture and values underpin everything we do.

The Greenhouse Gas (GHG) protocol classifies a company's GHG emissions into three 'scopes. Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from owned or controlled sources. Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions from the generation of purchasing energy. Scope 3 emissions are all indirect emissions (not included in scope 2) that occur in the value chain of the reporting company, including both upstream and downstream emissions.

Disclaimer

Costain Group plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 13:41:01 UTC
