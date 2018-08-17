Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Costain Group PLC    COST   GB00B64NSP76

COSTAIN GROUP PLC (COST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Costain : launches England’s first SHE apprenticeship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 11:26am CEST

17 August 2018

Costain has announced the launch of England's first Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) apprenticeship. The new scheme has been developed to address the impact that changes in technology and innovation are having on business working practices and to offer an entry level apprenticeship to enable people to start their career in SHE. It will ensure there is a pipeline of trained staff to manage the associated risks of workplace changes ensuring that employees can continue to work in safe and secure conditions.

The creation of the new qualification was spearheaded by a working group comprising Costain and many other UK businesses and other organisations including HS2, Thames Water, Sapa UK, Mitie, Morrison Utilities, Permission Homes, Sisk, Skanska, and Balfour Beatty. Their work was also supported by experts from the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, Unite the Union and others. The first cohort of twenty apprentices have started their apprenticeships in a wide range of companies, including those in the working group. A further 160 are due to commence their apprenticeships in the coming months; two of which will be working with Costain on its A-one+ Joint Venture in Kent starting in September.

The SHE apprenticeship is a level three qualification which is the equivalent of two A Levels and allows apprentices to learn while they earn - 20% of their time will be spent on additional off the job training. Those who start the two-year course will develop an in demand set of skills as they learn how to spot health risks and mitigate safety concerns. Employers gain by expanding the safety knowledge of their business and can reclaim their apprenticeship levy contributions by running this and other apprenticeship schemes.

Ian Nixon, highway and nuclear sector SHE manager Costain, comments: 'Technological innovation is transforming the workplace across every industry. Every business is placing a premium on those employees who have the expertise and abilities to assess the operational risks of these new technologies and implement steps to ensure that staff can manage them safely and securely. That is why, in partnership with colleagues from across many different sectors, we have developed England's first SHE apprenticeship.

'This new scheme will equip trainees with the knowledge, expertise and skills needed to mitigate safety risks and help businesses manage any areas of potential harm to employees.'

The course will give trainees a general grounding in all aspects of SHE and the working group intends to explore developing industry specific SHE apprenticeship pathways in the future. This will ensure that trainees entering sectors, such as nuclear, develop the skills and understanding of SHE in these fields.

-Ends-

Notes to Editor

About Costain
Costain helps to improve people's lives by deploying technology-based engineering solutions to meet urgent national needs across the UK's energy, water and transportation infrastructures. We have been shaping the world in which we live for the past 150 years.
The Group's 'Engineering Tomorrow' strategy involves focusing on blue chip customers in chosen sectors whose major spending plans are underpinned by strategic national needs, regulatory commitments or essential maintenance requirements.
Costain's 4,100 people, who are committed to high performance and safe delivery, are working on a number of high profile contracts in the UK incorporating a broad range of innovative services across the whole life-cycle of our customers' assets and does so through the delivery of consultancy, technology, asset optimisation and complex delivery services.

For more information visit www.costain.com
Media contacts
For press enquiries contact:
Instinctif Partners: 0207 427 1400 / [email protected]

Disclaimer

Costain Group plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 09:25:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSTAIN GROUP PLC
11:26aCOSTAIN : launches England’s first SHE apprenticeship
PU
08/16COSTAIN : Crossrail delivery team win ROSPA Gold
PU
07/17COSTAIN : LGBT+ and Allies network celebrate diversity at Pride in London
PU
07/06COSTAIN : We’re at #PrideinLondon on Saturday, and we’ll see you the..
PU
07/03COSTAIN : Half Year Trading Update
PU
06/28COSTAIN GROUP PLC : half-yearly sales release
06/21COSTAIN : behavioural safety programme achieves platinum status
PU
06/18COSTAIN : sponsors RSSB launch initiative to combat fatigue in rail industry
PU
06/14COSTAIN : to move to new technology centre in North Somerset
PU
06/05COSTAIN : Midlands Future Mobility in the driving seat to transform the environm..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Citigroup and Visa take AmEx's spot with Costco 
2015Why Did Buffett Keep Buying IBM? - Cramer's Mad Money (2/27/15) 
2015IMPECCABLE QUALITY BUT THERE ARE NO : Part 8 
2015WalMart Biting The Bullet Does Not Make It A Buy 
2015Dividend-Stingy Wal-Mart Was Already On Probation, So What Now? 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 711 M
EBIT 2018 52,0 M
Net income 2018 35,1 M
Finance 2018 143 M
Yield 2018 3,65%
P/E ratio 2018 13,28
P/E ratio 2019 12,27
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 477 M
Chart COSTAIN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Costain Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAIN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,33  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Wyllie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Golby Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Oliver Bickerstaff Director-Finance & Non-Executive Director
Jane Ann Lodge Senior Independent Director
Alison J. Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTAIN GROUP PLC-7.43%607
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP7.78%10 154
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-26.44%2 837
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%2 522
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO LTD-8.11%2 106
DILIP BUILDCON LTD-14.46%1 662
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.