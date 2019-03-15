Log in
CoStar : 2018 CoStar Power Brokers Winners Announced

03/15/2019 | 10:31am EDT

CoStar Group, Inc., the data/analytics leader of the commercial real estate industry, today announced this year’s Power Broker Award recipients, recognizing professionals and firms who closed the highest transaction volume in commercial real estate deals and leads in their respective markets.

This year, over 2,600 brokers and nearly 1,300 firms have been recognized as the most active dealmakers with the prestigious industry award. The CoStar Power Broker Awards also recognize professionals ranging from office leasing, retail leasing, industrial leasing and sales.

The CoStar Power Broker Award program has honored the industry’s elite for 19 years. The newly revamped program expanded into 26 new markets and each winner will receive an upgraded crystal tower plaque.

For a full list of winners, visit http://costarpowerbrokers.com/power-broker-award-winners/.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with approximately 5 million monthly unique visitors per month. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 42 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the fourth quarter of 2018. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe and Canada with a staff of over 3,700 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.


