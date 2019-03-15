CoStar : 2018 CoStar Power Brokers Winners Announced

CoStar Group, Inc., the data/analytics leader of the commercial real estate industry, today announced this year’s Power Broker Award recipients, recognizing professionals and firms who closed the highest transaction volume in commercial real estate deals and leads in their respective markets.

This year, over 2,600 brokers and nearly 1,300 firms have been recognized as the most active dealmakers with the prestigious industry award. The CoStar Power Broker Awards also recognize professionals ranging from office leasing, retail leasing, industrial leasing and sales.

The CoStar Power Broker Award program has honored the industry’s elite for 19 years. The newly revamped program expanded into 26 new markets and each winner will receive an upgraded crystal tower plaque.

For a full list of winners, visit http://costarpowerbrokers.com/power-broker-award-winners/.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

