CoStar : 2018 CoStar Power Brokers Winners Announced

CoStar Group, Inc., the data/analytics leader of the commercial real
estate industry, today announced this year’s Power Broker Award
recipients, recognizing professionals and firms who closed the highest
transaction volume in commercial real estate deals and leads in their
respective markets.
This year, over 2,600 brokers and nearly 1,300 firms have been
recognized as the most active dealmakers with the prestigious industry
award. The CoStar Power Broker Awards also recognize professionals
ranging from office leasing, retail leasing, industrial leasing and
sales.
The CoStar Power Broker Award program has honored the industry’s elite
for 19 years. The newly revamped program expanded into 26 new markets
and each winner will receive an upgraded crystal tower plaque.
For a full list of winners, visit http://costarpowerbrokers.com/power-broker-award-winners/.
About CoStar Group, Inc.
CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial
real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in
1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and
maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real
estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to
analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property
values, market conditions and current availabilities. LoopNet is the
most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with
approximately 5 million monthly unique visitors per month. Realla is the
UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace.
Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com,
ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com,
CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form
the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great
apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven
platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites
attracted an average of approximately 42 million unique monthly visitors
in aggregate in the fourth quarter of 2018. Headquartered in Washington,
DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe and
Canada with a staff of over 3,700 worldwide, including the industry’s
largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190315005248/en/