CoStar : Announces 2020 CoStar Award Winners

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading global provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, today announced this year’s CoStar Awards recipients. The awards recognise the top agencies in commercial real estate for achieving the highest activity in their respective regions across 2019, covering both lease and investment deals.

The 2020 CoStar Awards celebrate more than 260 agencies as the UK’s most influential dealmakers with the newly revamped program expanded to include a total of 48 markets. Each winner will receive a stunning crystal tower plaque.

For the full list of winners, visit https://www.costarawards.co.uk/winners/.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 6 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of over 47 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the fourth quarter of 2019. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,300 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005099/en/