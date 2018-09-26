CoStar : Composite Price Indices Continued to Heat Up Through End of Summer

Sep 26, 2018

High-End Properties Garnered Above Average Share of Leasing Activity Even as Pace of Commercial Space Absorption Has Moderated

CCRSI RELEASE - September 2018

(With data through August 2018)

This month's CoStar Commercial Repeat Sale Indices (CCRSI) provides the market's first look at commercial real estate pricing trends through August 2018. Based on 1,221 repeat sale pairs in August 2018 and more than 198,000 repeat sales since 1996, the CCRSI offers the broadest measure of commercial real estate repeat sales activity.

CCRSI National Results Highlights

GROWTH IN COMPOSITE PRICE INDICES HEATED UP THROUGH SUMMER. Supported by sturdy market fundamentals and continued investor demand, both of the CCRSI composite price indices advanced at a healthy rate in the latest monthly and annual period. The value-weighted U.S. Composite Index, which reflects larger asset sales common in core markets, rose 1.3% in August 2018 and 5.8% in the 12-month period ended in August 2018, while the equal-weighted U.S. Composite Index, which reflects the more numerous but lower-priced property sales typical of secondary and tertiary markets, advanced 1.4% in August 2018 and 5.9% in the 12-month period ended in August 2018.

HIGH-END PROPERTIES CAPTURED OUTSIZED SHARE OF RECENT COMMERCIAL SPACE ABSORPTION. The overall pace of commercial space absorption has slowed moderately as the real estate cycle has matured. Net absorption across the three major property types-office, retail, and industrial-is projected to total nearly 562 million square feet for the 12-month period ended in September 2018, down 7.6% from the prior 12-month period. The Investment Grade segment of the market accounted for 80% of total absorption over the past 12 months, above its historical average of 73%, suggesting that high-end properties remain sought after by commercial tenants. For example, demand for 4 and 5 Star-rated office properties has grown at nearly four times the rate of 3 Star-rated office buildings over the past 12 months. Office tenants in particular have shown a preference for high-end space at this point in the cycle as strong growth in corporate profits has enabled them to upgrade their space to help attract and retain talent.

TRANSACTION VOLUME MAINTAINS HEALTHY PACE THROUGH AUGUST. Composite pair volume of $138.7 billion in the 12-month period ended in August 2018 was up 4.9% from the prior 12-month period ended in August 2017. The uptick in pricing in the most recent annual period was stronger in the General Commercial segment of the market. Repeat-sale transaction volume increased 2.7% in the Investment-Grade segment, while it increased 10.8% in the General Commercial segment, in the 12-month period ended in August 2018.

About The CoStar Commercial Repeat-Sale Indices

The CoStar Commercial Repeat-Sale Indices (CCRSI) is the most comprehensive and accurate measure of commercial real estate prices in the United States. In addition to the national Composite Index (presented in both equal-weighted and value-weighted versions), national Investment-Grade Index, and national General Commercial Index, which we report monthly, we report quarterly on 30 sub-indices in the CoStar index family. The sub-indices include breakdowns by property sector (office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and land), by region of the country (Northeast, South, Midwest, and West), by transaction size and quality (general commercial, investment-grade), and by market size (composite index of the prime market areas in the country).

The CoStar indices are constructed using a repeat sales methodology, widely considered the most accurate measure of price changes for real estate. This methodology measures the movement in the prices of commercial properties by collecting data on actual transaction prices. When a property is sold more than once, a sales pair is created. The prices from the first and second sales are then used to calculate price movement for the property. The aggregated price changes from all of the sales pairs are used to create a price index.







For more information about the CCRSI Indices, including the full accompanying data set and research methodology, legal notices and disclaimer, please visit http://www.costargroup.com/costar-news/ccrsi.

ABOUT COSTAR GROUP, INC.

