Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CoStar Group, Inc.    CSGP

COSTAR GROUP, INC.

(CSGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CoStar Group, Inc. : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 04:14pm EDT

CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP) (“CoStar”) announced it has commenced a public offering of $1.25 billion of its common stock. CoStar expects to grant the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase an additional $187.5 million of its common stock. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. CoStar expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund all or a portion of the costs of any strategic acquisitions it determines to pursue in the future, to finance the growth of its business and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone at (866) 471-2526, facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,200 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CoStar’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements including words such as “hope,” “anticipate,” “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements are estimates reflecting our judgment, beliefs and expectations, not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. More information about potential factors that could cause results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in CoStar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10‑Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, each of which is filed with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of those filings, and the company’s other filings with the SEC available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). CoStar assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COSTAR GROUP, INC.
04:14pCOSTAR GROUP, INC. : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
05/14COSTAR GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
05/13COSTAR : Agrees to Acquire Ten-X Commercial, the Leading Digital Auction Platfor..
BU
05/12COSTAR : Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index up 15.6% in April; Year to date through the..
AQ
05/11U.S. landlords, retailers play hardball as mall rent collections plunge
RE
05/04COSTAR : LoopNet Launches CoTour to Conduct Virtual Tours in Real-Time
BU
05/01COSTAR : Donates 2,300 Masks to VCU Health System
BU
05/01STR : US hotel results for week ending 25 April; U.S. hotel occupancy fell 62.2%..
AQ
04/30COSTAR : Announces Winners of Power Brokers Quarterly Deals for Q1 2020
BU
04/30COSTAR : Announces Winners of CoStar Awards Quarterly Deals for Q1 2020
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 577 M
EBIT 2020 326 M
Net income 2020 250 M
Finance 2020 1 329 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 97,1x
P/E ratio 2021 70,8x
EV / Sales2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2021 12,6x
Capitalization 24 192 M
Chart COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoStar Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 702,33 $
Last Close Price 658,72 $
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew C. Florance President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Klein Chairman
Scott Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Frank A. Simuro Chief Technology Officer
Jason Butler Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTAR GROUP, INC.10.10%24 192
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.95%517 062
NETFLIX, INC.39.87%199 047
NASPERS LIMITED1.20%72 635
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.05%58 297
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.7.94%30 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group