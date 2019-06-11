CoStar Group : Welcomes New Chief Human Resources Officer

CoStar Group, the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, is pleased to announce the hire of Michael Desmarais to serve as the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Mr. Desmarais is expected to be a valuable executive team member and a trusted advisor to the CEO and other senior leadership. He will be tasked with building and growing a top performing team and with ensuring CoStar has an engaged workforce and a dynamic, collaborative, performance driven culture that evolves as the company continues to grow.

“Developing the next generation of CoStar Group’s industry leading team of researchers, experts and innovators is a top priority for us,” said Founder and CEO Andrew Florance. “Michael’s expertise and leadership in human resources, finance, and strategy is expected to play a crucial role in the continued growth and success of our organization.”

With more than twenty years of experience in human resources and financial services, Mr. Desmarais boasts an impressive track record of talent acquisition, talent management and operational efficiency. As part of the human resources team at Goldman Sachs for more than 17 years, Mr. Desmarais has led large global teams and worked with the most senior executives on key strategic, transformational initiatives. Most recently, Mr. Desmarais served as Head of Human Resources for Engineering and Co-Head of Global Business Partners.

Named to Fortune Magazine’s top 100 fastest growing companies in the world in 2018, CoStar Group maintains the largest, centralized database of commercial real estate information available. Delivering comprehensive market coverage of accurate and standardized commercial real estate information, CoStar’s research contributes to arguably the most important segment of the economy, ultimately helping businesses open offices, stores, warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with nearly 6 million monthly unique visitors per month. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of over 49 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the first quarter of 2019. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe and Canada with a staff of over 3,700 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization.

For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

