CoStar : Lennard Commercial Realty Attracting and Retaining Agents with Help from Full Suite of Cutting Edge Research Tools Including the CoStar Platform

Five-Year Contract Extension in Place for Toronto-Based Firm

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, together with Lennard Commercial Realty, an independent Canadian commercial real estate brokerage, is continuing its enterprise with a five-year contract extension following five-years of continued success.

Lennard Commercial Realty was an early adopter of the CoStar platform in Canada beginning in April 2014. The Toronto-based brokerage has almost doubled its staff during the past five years, expanded into a third office location and relocated to a larger head office to accommodate its continued growth. Lennard is one of the fastest growing brokerages in the GTA. Lennard offers industry leading agent compensation, top notch agent support, and an attractive culture grounded in freedom and independence. Lennard attributes part of its success to providing its agents with “A” class research support including a full suite of research tools, such as CoStar services.

“CoStar’s platform brings amazing value to the commercial real estate industry,” said Mark Ibbotson, CoStar Group Managing Director, Canada. “We look forward to Lennard’s continued growth and to continuing our relationship.”

Lennard Commercial Realty offers a range of real estate services to occupants, tenants, owners and investors in the office, retail, industrial, land and multifamily sectors in the Greater Toronto Area and across Canada and North America. For several consecutive years Lennard has been nominated to Canada’s 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures Program, in addition to receiving many other prestigious Real Estate Excellence awards.

To learn more about Lennard, visit lennard.com and for more information about CoStar, visit CoStar.com.

