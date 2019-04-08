CoStar : to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 on April 23, 2019

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) will announce financial results for
the first quarter 2019 following the market close on Tuesday, April 23,
2019. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the first
quarter results, as well as the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM EDT that
same day.
To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 230-1096 (from
the United States and Canada) or (612) 332-0107 (from all other
countries) and refer to conference code 466402. To listen to the
conference call over the Internet, please access the audio webcast link
available in the Investors section of CoStar Group's website at investors.costargroup.com.
An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay
approximately one hour after the call's completion and will remain
available for a period of time following the call. To access the
recorded conference call, please dial (800) 475-6701 (from the U.S. and
Canada) or (320) 365-3844 (from all other countries) using access code
466402. The webcast replay will also be available in the Investors
section of CoStar Group's website for a period of time following the
call.
About CoStar Group, Inc.
CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial
real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in
1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and
maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real
estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to
analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property
values, market conditions and current availabilities. LoopNet is the
most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with
approximately 5 million monthly unique visitors per month. Realla is the
UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace.
Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com,
ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com,
CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form
the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great
apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven
platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites
attracted an average of approximately 42 million unique monthly visitors
in aggregate in the fourth quarter of 2018. Headquartered in Washington,
DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe and
Canada with a staff of over 3,700 worldwide, including the industry’s
largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such
statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CoStar's
plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other
statements including words such as “hope,” “anticipate,” “may,”
“believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,”
“predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or
other comparable terminology. Such statements are based upon the current
beliefs and expectations of management of CoStar and are subject to many
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the
results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. More information
about potential factors that could cause results to differ materially
from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but
are not limited to, those stated in CoStar’s filings from time to time
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar’s
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which
is filed with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of that
filing, as well as CoStar’s other filings with the SEC available at the
SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).
All forward-looking statements are based on information available to
CoStar on the date hereof, and CoStar assumes no obligation to update or
revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
