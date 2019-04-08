Log in
CoStar : to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 on April 23, 2019

0
04/08/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Earnings Release to be Issued After Market Close on Tuesday, April 23; Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Scheduled for 5:00 PM EDT on Same Day

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) will announce financial results for the first quarter 2019 following the market close on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the first quarter results, as well as the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM EDT that same day.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 230-1096 (from the United States and Canada) or (612) 332-0107 (from all other countries) and refer to conference code 466402. To listen to the conference call over the Internet, please access the audio webcast link available in the Investors section of CoStar Group's website at investors.costargroup.com.

An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay approximately one hour after the call's completion and will remain available for a period of time following the call. To access the recorded conference call, please dial (800) 475-6701 (from the U.S. and Canada) or (320) 365-3844 (from all other countries) using access code 466402. The webcast replay will also be available in the Investors section of CoStar Group's website for a period of time following the call.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with approximately 5 million monthly unique visitors per month. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 42 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the fourth quarter of 2018. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe and Canada with a staff of over 3,700 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CoStar's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as “hope,” “anticipate,” “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management of CoStar and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. More information about potential factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar’s filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of that filing, as well as CoStar’s other filings with the SEC available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar on the date hereof, and CoStar assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
