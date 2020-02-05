Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CoStar Group, Inc.    CSGP

COSTAR GROUP, INC.

(CSGP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/05 02:38:58 pm
668.755 USD   -2.46%
02:01pCOSTAR : to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2019 on February 25, 2020
BU
01/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Amazing Amazon
01/13COSTAR : Joins the NASDAQ 100
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CoStar : to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2019 on February 25, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 02:01pm EST

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2019 following the market close on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year results, as well as the Company’s 2020 outlook at 5:00 PM EST that same day.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 721-7241 (from the United States and Canada) or (409) 207-6955 (from all other countries) and refer to access code 9109916 or access via webcast using the link provided on our webpage at investors.costargroup.com.

The webcast audio replay will also be available in the Investor section of the website for a period of time following the call.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 6 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of over 51 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the third quarter of 2019. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe and Canada with a staff of over 4,300 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CoStar's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as “hope,” “anticipate,” “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management of CoStar and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. More information about potential factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar’s filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, each of which is filed with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of those filings, as well as CoStar’s other filings with the SEC available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar on the date hereof, and CoStar assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COSTAR GROUP, INC.
02:01pCOSTAR : to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2019 on February 25, 202..
BU
01/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Amazing Amazon
01/13COSTAR : Joins the NASDAQ 100
BU
01/09COSTAR : Appoints Two Members to Board of Directors
BU
01/06STR : Canada Hotel Results for Week Ending 28 December
AQ
01/05Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Kicks Off Awards to Occasional Gasps -- 4th ..
DJ
01/05Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Kicks Off Awards to Occasional Gasps -- 3rd ..
DJ
01/05Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Kicks Off Awards to Occasional Gasps -- 2nd ..
DJ
2019STR : Canada Hotel Results For Week Ending 30 November
AQ
2019STR : US Hotel Results For Week Ending 30 November; During the week of 24-30 Nov..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 389 M
EBIT 2019 357 M
Net income 2019 296 M
Finance 2019 1 002 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 84,7x
P/E ratio 2020 82,5x
EV / Sales2019 17,4x
EV / Sales2020 14,4x
Capitalization 25 119 M
Chart COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoStar Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 653,25  $
Last Close Price 685,65  $
Spread / Highest target 9,39%
Spread / Average Target -4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew C. Florance President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Klein Chairman
Scott Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Frank A. Simuro Chief Technology Officer
Jason Butler Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTAR GROUP, INC.10.28%24 180
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.58%458 510
NETFLIX14.04%152 591
NASPERS LIMITED12.20%72 923
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.56%62 569
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.3.18%26 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group