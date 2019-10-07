Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CoStar Group, Inc.    CSGP

COSTAR GROUP, INC.

(CSGP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CoStar : to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 on October 22, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) will announce financial results for the third quarter 2019 following the market close on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the third quarter results, as well as the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM EDT that same day.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 230-1059 (from the United States and Canada) or (612) 234-9959 (from all other countries) and refer to conference code 472986. To listen to the conference call over the Internet, please access the audio webcast link available in the Investors section of CoStar Group's website at investors.costargroup.com.

An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay approximately one hour after the call's completion and will remain available for a period of time following the call. To access the recorded conference call, please dial (800) 475-6701 (from the U.S. and Canada) or (320) 365-3844 (from all other countries) using access code 472986. The webcast replay will also be available in the Investors section of CoStar Group's website for a period of time following the call.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with 5.8 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of over 52 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the second quarter of 2019. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe and Canada with a staff of over 3,900 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CoStar's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as “hope,” “anticipate,” “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management of CoStar and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. More information about potential factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission , including in CoStar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and CoStar’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, each of which is filed with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of those filings, as well as CoStar’s other filings with the SEC available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar on the date hereof, and CoStar assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSTAR GROUP, INC.
02:10pCOSTAR : to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 on October 22, 2019
BU
10/02COSTAR GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
10/01COSTAR GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
10/01COSTAR : to Acquire STR, a Global Leader in Benchmarking & Analytics for the Hos..
BU
09/06COSTAR : Donates 100,000 Meals Benefiting Food-Insecure Washington D.C. Resident..
BU
08/12COSTAR : Lennard Commercial Realty Attracting and Retaining Agents with Help fro..
BU
07/24COSTAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/23COSTAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23COSTAR GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/23COSTAR : Sales Bookings Rise 32% and Net Income Rises 44%, Year-over-Year in Sec..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 389 M
EBIT 2019 371 M
Net income 2019 301 M
Finance 2019 1 201 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 71,2x
P/E ratio 2020 58,8x
EV / Sales2019 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 12,3x
Capitalization 21 426 M
Chart COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoStar Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 649,00  $
Last Close Price 586,24  $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew C. Florance President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Klein Chairman
Scott Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Frank A. Simuro Chief Technology Officer
Christopher J. Nassetta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTAR GROUP, INC.73.78%21 681
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.54%399 949
NETFLIX1.92%117 173
NASPERS LIMITED-19.47%66 340
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-2.19%20 881
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.2.57%20 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group