Joint Statement: CoStar and Buxton Announce Strategic Relationship

03/27/2019 | 09:32am EDT

By: Andrew C. Florance, CoStar Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Tom Buxton, Buxton Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, and Buxton, the industry leader in customer and real estate site selection analytics have entered into a strategic relationship. The two companies will be working together at the International Council of Shopping Centers Real Estate Convention (ICSC RECon) to officially kick off the collaborative effort.

As leading innovators in their respective areas of the commercial real estate industry, this collaboration is expected to leverage the strengths of two very successful and complementary companies, transforming the way retailers, healthcare companies, franchises and other site intensive users of space find markets, locations and utilize powerful analytics to identify the ideal location and manage their portfolios on an ongoing basis.

Further details about the collaboration will be shared at the upcoming ICSC RECon, which will be held May 19-22, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. Visit CoStar at booth #C011SOU in the Central Hall and Buxton at booth #N1546 in the Marketplace Mall during the event.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. CoStar Real Estate Manager provides real estate management and lease accounting solutions for the Fortune 1000 marketplace. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with approximately 5 million monthly unique visitors per month. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 42 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the fourth quarter of 2018. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe and Canada with a staff of over 3,700 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization.

For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

About Buxton

Buxton is the industry leader in customer and real estate site selection analytics. Buxton’s analytics reveal who your customers are, where more potential customers may be located and the potential value of each customer and utilize that to help companies maximize return on real estate investments.

SCOUT, Buxton’s proprietary analytics platform, was designed to provide users with a centralized view of their customers so real estate, operations and marketing teams can create strategies and tactics based on the same customer profile. Within SCOUT there are numerous products such as Scenario Scoring, U.S. Potential, Market Optimizer, and Retail & Healthcare Tenant Matching that allow users to guide market planning decisions prior to putting boots on the ground. SCOUT allows Buxton’s clients to leverage customer data and real estate site selection analytics in an easy-to-use technology.

Since 1994, more than 5,000 clients in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, private equity, property owner, broker and public sectors have relied on our insights to guide their growth strategies.

For more information, visit www.buxtonco.com.

This media announcement includes "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding CoStar's and Buxton’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements are based upon current beliefs and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including the risk that the collaboration between CoStar and Buxton will not produce the expected results, including leveraging the strengths of the two companies and transforming the way site intensive users of space find markets, locations and utilize analytics to identify the ideal location and manage their portfolios. More information about potential factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" section of that filing, as well as the CoStar's other filings with the SEC available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar on the date hereof, and CoStar assumes no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
