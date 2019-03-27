Joint Statement: CoStar and Buxton Announce Strategic Relationship

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial
real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, and Buxton,
the industry leader in customer and real estate site selection analytics
have entered into a strategic relationship. The two companies will be
working together at the International Council of Shopping Centers Real
Estate Convention (ICSC RECon) to officially kick off the collaborative
effort.
As leading innovators in their respective areas of the commercial real
estate industry, this collaboration is expected to leverage the
strengths of two very successful and complementary companies,
transforming the way retailers, healthcare companies, franchises and
other site intensive users of space find markets, locations and utilize
powerful analytics to identify the ideal location and manage their
portfolios on an ongoing basis.
Further details about the collaboration will be shared at the upcoming
ICSC RECon, which will be held May 19-22, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. Visit
CoStar at booth #C011SOU in the Central Hall and Buxton at booth #N1546
in the Marketplace Mall during the event.
About CoStar Group, Inc.
CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial
real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in
1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and
maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real
estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to
analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property
values, market conditions and current availabilities. CoStar Real Estate
Manager provides real estate management and lease accounting solutions
for the Fortune 1000 marketplace. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked
commercial real estate marketplace online with approximately 5 million
monthly unique visitors per month. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive
commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com,
ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside
Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and
Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters
seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a
proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites
attracted an average of approximately 42 million unique monthly visitors
in aggregate in the fourth quarter of 2018. Headquartered in Washington,
DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe and
Canada with a staff of over 3,700 worldwide, including the industry’s
largest professional research organization.
For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.
About Buxton
Buxton is the industry leader in customer and real estate site selection
analytics. Buxton’s analytics reveal who your customers are, where more
potential customers may be located and the potential value of each
customer and utilize that to help companies maximize return on real
estate investments.
SCOUT, Buxton’s proprietary analytics platform, was designed to provide
users with a centralized view of their customers so real estate,
operations and marketing teams can create strategies and tactics based
on the same customer profile. Within SCOUT there are numerous products
such as Scenario Scoring, U.S. Potential, Market Optimizer, and Retail &
Healthcare Tenant Matching that allow users to guide market planning
decisions prior to putting boots on the ground. SCOUT allows Buxton’s
clients to leverage customer data and real estate site selection
analytics in an easy-to-use technology.
Since 1994, more than 5,000 clients in the retail, restaurant,
healthcare, private equity, property owner, broker and public sectors
have relied on our insights to guide their growth strategies.
For more information, visit www.buxtonco.com.
This media announcement includes "forward-looking statements" including,
without limitation, statements regarding CoStar's and Buxton’s
expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future.
These statements are based upon current beliefs and are subject to many
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from these statements, including the risk that the
collaboration between CoStar and Buxton will not produce the expected
results, including leveraging the strengths of the two companies and
transforming the way site intensive users of space find markets,
locations and utilize analytics to identify the ideal location and
manage their portfolios. More information about potential factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in
the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those
stated in CoStar's filings from time to time with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including in CoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the SEC,
including in the "Risk Factors" section of that filing, as well as the
CoStar's other filings with the SEC available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
All forward-looking statements are based on information available to
CoStar on the date hereof, and CoStar assumes no obligation to update
such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise.
