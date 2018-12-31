Costas, Inc. Anticipates Recently Signed Farm Bill to Have Significant Impact on CSSI Initiatives in Hemp, Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Costas Inc. (OTC MARKETS:CSSI) (CSSI or “the Company) is pleased to announce that, in the wake of the $867 billion 2018 Farm Bill having been signed into Law, the Company is entering the Cannabis industry which will include multiple acquisitions and operations in the sector to include extraction, processing, marketing and distribution. The Company Board has approved purchasing of extraction equipment and partnerships with select cultivators in processing multiple product lines.



“The 2018 Farm Bill includes an amendment that removes hemp from the list of controlled substances under federal law. This legalizes, federally, hemp cultivation which could lead to a potential of additional 1 million jobs in the United States for 2019. Our team agrees that the industry is poised for seismic growth and Costas will position itself strategically for meaningful participation in the market.



Costas Inc. is currently assembling a short-list of target executives with distinguished experience in the cannabis/hemp markets to serve as officers and directors as we move forward with initial acquisitions that are set for completion in January 2019.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Costas, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, Costas’ ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

