COSTCO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corporation (NasdaqGS: COST). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Get Help

Costco investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-costco-wholesale-corporation-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On October 26, 2018, Costco announced its financial results for Q4 and FYE September 2, 2018, disclosing that it had “identified a material weakness in internal control related to ineffective information technology general controls… that support the Company’s financial reporting processes” and as a result, it had concluded that “the Company’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective.” On this news, the price of Costco’s shares plummeted.

The case is Johnson v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, 18-cv-01611.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005041/en/