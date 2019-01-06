COSTCO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Costco
Wholesale Corporation (NasdaqGS: COST). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s shares between June 6, 2018 and October 25,
2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
Western District of Washington.
Get Help
Costco investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-costco-wholesale-corporation-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
On October 26, 2018, Costco announced its financial results for Q4 and
FYE September 2, 2018, disclosing that it had “identified a material
weakness in internal control related to ineffective information
technology general controls… that support the Company’s financial
reporting processes” and as a result, it had concluded that “the
Company’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective.”
On this news, the price of Costco’s shares plummeted.
The case is Johnson v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, 18-cv-01611.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005041/en/