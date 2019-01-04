COSTCO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until January 7, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Costco Wholesale Corporation (NasdaqGS: COST). Investor losses
must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between June 6, 2018
and October 25, 2018. This action is pending in the United States
District Court for the Western District of Washington.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Costco and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cost/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by January 7, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On October 26, 2018, Costco announced its financial results for Q4 and
FYE September 2, 2018, disclosing that it had “identified a material
weakness in internal control related to ineffective information
technology general controls… that support the Company’s financial
reporting processes” and as a result, it had concluded that “the
Company’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective.”
On this news, the price of Costco’s shares plummeted.
The case is Johnson v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, 18-cv-01611.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
