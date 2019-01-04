COSTCO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST

Log in
01/04/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corporation (NasdaqGS: COST). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Costco and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cost/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 7, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On October 26, 2018, Costco announced its financial results for Q4 and FYE September 2, 2018, disclosing that it had “identified a material weakness in internal control related to ineffective information technology general controls… that support the Company’s financial reporting processes” and as a result, it had concluded that “the Company’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective.” On this news, the price of Costco’s shares plummeted.

The case is Johnson v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, 18-cv-01611.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
