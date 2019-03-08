Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/08 11:48:18 am
227.84 USD   +5.10%
11:25aCostco Up Over 5% After 2Q Earnings Beat -- Data Talk
DJ
02:48aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Raises Minimum Wage
DJ
03/07COSTCO WHOLESALE : Raises Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour -- Update
DJ
Costco Up Over 5% After 2Q Earnings Beat -- Data Talk

03/08/2019 | 11:25am EST

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is currently at $227.88, up $11.09 or 5.11%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 6, 2018, when it closed at $233.20

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 3, 2015, when it rose 5.31%

-- On Thursday, Costco reported second-quarter earnings of $889 million, or $2.01 a share, compared with $701 million, or $1.59 a share, the year prior. Analysts had forecast $1.69 a share, according to FactSet

-- The company also said it has raised starting wages for store workers to $15 an hour

-- Earlier Friday, Benzinga reported that two firms raised their price target on Costco

-- Snaps a two-day losing streak

-- Up 4.18% month-to-date

-- Up 11.86% year-to-date

-- Up 20.84% from 52 weeks ago (March 9, 2018), when it closed at $188.58

-- Up 5.19% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 7, 2016, when it rose as much as 5.22%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:56:43 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 5.03% 227.78 Delayed Quote.6.42%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.40% 25370.67 Delayed Quote.9.20%
NASDAQ 100 -0.48% 6995.626138 Delayed Quote.12.36%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.46% 7390.492977 Delayed Quote.13.12%
S&P 500 -0.60% 2733.38 Delayed Quote.10.56%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 153 B
EBIT 2019 4 752 M
Net income 2019 3 428 M
Finance 2019 1 402 M
Yield 2019 1,08%
P/E ratio 2019 27,60
P/E ratio 2020 25,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 95 494 M
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 236 $
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION6.42%95 494
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V1.16%45 084
TARGET CORPORATION16.36%39 748
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION9.99%31 252
BURLINGTON STORES INC-9.46%9 928
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORP.3.90%9 871
