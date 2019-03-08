Costco Up Over 5% After 2Q Earnings Beat -- Data Talk

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is currently at $227.88, up $11.09 or 5.11%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 6, 2018, when it closed at $233.20

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 3, 2015, when it rose 5.31%

-- On Thursday, Costco reported second-quarter earnings of $889 million, or $2.01 a share, compared with $701 million, or $1.59 a share, the year prior. Analysts had forecast $1.69 a share, according to FactSet

-- The company also said it has raised starting wages for store workers to $15 an hour

-- Earlier Friday, Benzinga reported that two firms raised their price target on Costco

-- Snaps a two-day losing streak

-- Up 4.18% month-to-date

-- Up 11.86% year-to-date

-- Up 20.84% from 52 weeks ago (March 9, 2018), when it closed at $188.58

-- Up 5.19% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 7, 2016, when it rose as much as 5.22%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:56:43 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet