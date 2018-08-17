Log in
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION (COST)
Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/17/2018

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of 57 cents per share. The quarterly dividend is payable September 14, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2018.

Costco currently operates 758 warehouses, including 527 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 99 in Canada, 38 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 14 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, nine in Australia, two in Spain, one in Iceland, and one in France. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, and Taiwan.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future.  Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

 

CONTACTS:
Costco Wholesale Corporation
Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203
Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255
David Sherwood, 425/313-8239

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 141 B
EBIT 2018 4 505 M
Net income 2018 3 112 M
Debt 2018 1 056 M
Yield 2018 0,92%
P/E ratio 2018 31,43
P/E ratio 2019 28,98
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 97 212 M
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 224 $
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
Roger A. Campbell Senior Vice President-International Operations
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION19.92%97 356
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V10.54%48 284
TARGET CORPORATION25.78%44 080
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION12.76%28 120
DOLLARAMA INC-7.30%11 505
BURLINGTON STORES INC31.55%10 828
