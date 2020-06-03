Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Costco Wholesale Corporation    COST

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/03 04:29:13 pm
307.035 USD   -0.02%
04:16pCostco Wholesale Corporation Reports May Sales Results
GL
06/02Grocers, Restaurants Benefit From Hedging Prices of Beef, Pork
DJ
06/01COSTCO WHOLESALE : putting samplers back to work
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports May Sales Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

ISSAQUAH, Wash., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $12.55 billion for the retail month of May, the four weeks ended May 31, 2020, an increase of 7.5 percent from $11.67 billion last year.

For the thirty-nine weeks ended May 31, 2020, the Company reported net sales of $120.19 billion, an increase of 7.7 percent from $111.56 billion during the similar period last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

     
  4 Weeks 39 Weeks
     
 U.S.5.5% 6.7%
 Canada-0.9% 2.9%
                                                               Other International12.0% 6.3%
     
 Total Company5.4% 6.1%
  

E-commerce		 

106.2%		  

37.5%
     

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from change in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

     
  4 Weeks 39 Weeks
     
                 U.S.9.2% 7.4%
 Canada4.9% 5.1%
 Other International17.9% 8.7%
     
 Total Company9.7% 7.3%
  

E-commerce		 

108.1%		  

38.1%
     

Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded telephone message. It can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (conference ID 1192907). This message will be available through 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Costco currently operates 787 warehouses, including 547 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, two in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

Certain statements contained in this document and the pre-recorded telephone message constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including among others, the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced customers shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher-priced products, reduced workforce due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures due to reduced workforces or government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation
  Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203
  Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255
  David Sherwood, 425/313-8239
  Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
04:16pCostco Wholesale Corporation Reports May Sales Results
GL
06/02Grocers, Restaurants Benefit From Hedging Prices of Beef, Pork
DJ
06/01COSTCO WHOLESALE : putting samplers back to work
AQ
05/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Trump vs Twitter, Amazon hires, Cisco makes new purchase..
05/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/29Costco Posts Sales Growth, But Not as Fast as Rivals Costco Sales Growth Slow..
DJ
05/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 163 B - -
Net income 2020 3 791 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 201 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 322,41 $
Last Close Price 307,09 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION4.48%135 587
TARGET CORPORATION-7.30%59 427
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION22.95%48 275
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.23%44 522
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-7.06%13 863
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION22.09%13 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group