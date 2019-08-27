Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Costco Wholesale Corporation    COST

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/27 04:00:00 pm
292.38 USD   +5.00%
05:57pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : FOMO Brings Massive Crowds to China's First Costco
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:04pConsumer Cos Down After Mixed Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Costco Wholesale : FOMO Brings Massive Crowds to China's First Costco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

By Laura Forman

There is a trade war escalating, but it seems that Chinese bargain hunters didn't get the memo.

What was escalating were the crowds in Shanghai, where U.S. retailer Costco opened its first location in China on Tuesday.

So many customers came that the company shut the store's doors just after 1 p.m., eight hours earlier than scheduled. Eager shoppers reported waiting for three hours in traffic near the store just to get a parking spot, despite the lot, with 1,200 spaces, being the company's largest anywhere.

Once in the store, customers described, via photos and videos shared on social media, fighting over discounted products and waiting hours in line to pay. Between the overstuffed carts and the sheer mass of shoppers, video footage showed foot traffic at a complete standstill in the store. A notice from Shanghai government officials was quoted as cautioning residents to "consume in a reasonable manner" for the safety of the public.

But, if opening day was any indication, Chinese consumers are ready to act like Americans when it comes to bulk shopping. The occasionally heated language between their government and the White House notwithstanding, the star of the show was Costco's own brand of baked goods: Muffins were in particularly high demand.

Write to Laura Forman at laura.forman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
05:57pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : FOMO Brings Massive Crowds to China's First Costco
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:04pConsumer Cos Down After Mixed Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:09pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : obsessed boy, 4, treated to birthday party at favorite store
AQ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:58pWhat Trade War? China's First Costco Draws Crowds of Shoppers
DJ
07:54aCrowds force Costco to shut maiden China store early on opening day
RE
08/16COSTCO WHOLESALE : U.S. surfboard makers not so stoked about China tariffs
RE
08/14COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP /NEW : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 153 B
EBIT 2019 4 847 M
Net income 2019 3 647 M
Finance 2019 2 702 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 35,4x
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 274,00  $
Last Close Price 292,38  $
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION36.69%122 464
TARGET CORPORATION56.59%53 573
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V10.25%48 214
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION28.81%35 964
DOLLARAMA INC57.22%12 107
BURLINGTON STORES INC6.90%11 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group