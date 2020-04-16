Log in
Costco Wholesale Corporation    COST

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Costco Wholesale : Instacart Adds Prescription Delivery

04/16/2020 | 02:27pm EDT

By Jaewon Kang

Instacart Inc. said it will team up with Costco Wholesale Corp. to offer medication delivery from nearly 200 stores. The companies, which partnered in 2016 on grocery delivery, plan to expand the pharmacy service nationally in the coming months.

Instacart, which was last valued at $7.87 billion in 2018, has been rapidly growing its operations during the coronavirus pandemic to keep up with higher demand as more consumers try grocery delivery. The San Francisco company said last week's total number of deliveries quadrupled year-over-year.

Over the past month, the company has added more than 150,000 of the 300,000 delivery staff it wants to bring on by the end of June. It also doubled the size of its customer-service team, in part by hiring employees from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and other companies reducing headcount.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 164 B
EBIT 2020 5 286 M
Net income 2020 3 891 M
Finance 2020 1 026 M
Yield 2020 0,84%
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 320,78  $
Last Close Price 310,27  $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION5.56%137 009
TARGET CORPORATION-17.14%53 222
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION12.91%44 294
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.87%39 242
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION3.01%11 897
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED24.49%11 827
